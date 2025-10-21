Thamma Budget, Box Office Target: Here’s How Much Ayushmann Khurrana’s Thama Should Earn To Become HIT - EXCL

Thamma Budget And Box Office Target: This Diwali week, audiences are set to enjoy a thrilling mix of horror and comedy as Maddock Films releases its latest offering, Thamma, in theatres. Helmed by Aditya Sarpotdar, the film brings together Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna for the first time on screen, a pairing that has already generated immense fan excitement.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan, the mastermind behind India's beloved horror-comedy hits like Stree, Bhediya, and Munjya, Thamma takes his supernatural universe in a fresh direction-introducing vampires. With Sarpotdar, who previously directed Munjya, leading the project, the film promises a visually stunning, quirky, and laughter-packed experience, set to deliver a unique blend of scares and humor.

THAMMA OVERVIEW: BUDGET, PLOT & WHAT TO EXPECT THIS DIWALI

This Diwali, Maddock Films is all set to deliver a unique blend of love, horror, and comedy with its latest release, Thamma, hitting theatres on October 21, 2025. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, the film features a stellar cast including Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Paresh Rawal, making it one of the most anticipated festive blockbusters.

Described as a "bloody love story," Thamma revolves around a dramatic showdown between humans and vampires. Nawazuddin Siddiqui plays Yakshaasan, the terrifying vampire king who rules over the Betaals, spreading fear across the land. Opposing him is Alok Goyal (Ayushmann Khurrana), who teams up with the brave Tadaka (Rashmika Mandanna), setting the stage for an intense battle for survival that combines thrills, romance, and dark humor in true Maddock Films style.

Filmibeat recently connected with trade analyst Rohit Jaiswal to gain insights into the box office potential of Thamma, exploring its commercial prospects and how the film is expected to perform among audiences.

Talking about the film's budget, Rohit stated, "Thamma has been produced on a grand budget of Rs 140 crore, factoring in its Diwali release, franchise value, and limited overseas pull."

THAMMA BOX OFFICE TARGET AND DAY 1 BOX OFFICE PREDICTION

Talking about its box-office target, Rohit added, "Considering standard theatrical economics, about 60% of the budget, roughly Rs 84 crore, will come from domestic collections. To achieve a 'Success' tag and avoid being called a flop, the film needs to reach Rs 150 crore at the domestic box office. Crossing Rs180 crore will earn it a 'Hit' status, while surpassing Rs 225 crore could push it into superhit territory, making it a major festive blockbuster."

As per his prediction, the film is likely to mint around Rs 27-30 crore on the opening day (October 21).