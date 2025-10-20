Thamma (Thama) Cast Fees: Ayushmann Khurrana Or Rashmika Mandanna - Who’s Charging More Money? UPDATE

Thamma Cast Fees: Maddock Films is gearing up to expand its popular horror-comedy universe with Thamma, an entertainer set to hit theatres this week, amid the ongoing Diwali festivities. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, the film pairs Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna for the first time, bringing a fresh on-screen chemistry that fans are already excited about.

After the massive success of Stree, Munjya, Bhediya, and the much-awaited Stree 2, Dinesh Vijan is taking the horror-comedy universe to the next level with a brand-new supernatural theme - vampires. The film's earlier working title, Thama, has officially been changed to Thamma, adding to the curiosity surrounding its mysterious storyline.

While the buzz around Thamma has been okayish so far, expectations remain high given Maddock Films' successful track record in blending humor, folklore, and horror. With Aditya Sarpotdar, who previously helmed Munjya, once again in the director's chair, fans can expect another visually rich and quirky addition to the Maddock horror-comedy universe.

THAMMA CAST, RELEASE DATE, STORY, AND ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW

Get ready for a mix of love, horror, and comedy as Maddock Films brings its next big entertainer, Thamma. The movie stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Paresh Rawal in lead roles. Described as a "bloody love story," Thamma will release in cinemas on October 21, 2025, just in time for Diwali.

The film follows a thrilling fight between humans and vampires. Nawazuddin Siddiqui plays Yakshaasan, the powerful vampire king who rules over the Betaals. His dark rule creates fear everywhere. But hope rises when Alok Goyal (played by Ayushmann Khurrana) joins hands with Tadaka (played by Rashmika Mandanna).

Together, they take on Yakshaasan in a brave mission to stop his evil reign. The story mixes action, suspense, humor, and a touch of romance, keeping viewers hooked till the end.

THAMMA CAST FEES: WHO'S THE HIGHEST-PAID STAR - AYUSHMANN OR RASHMIKA?

According to a recent DNA report, Ayushmann Khurrana, who plays the film's main hero, has reportedly been paid between Rs 8-10 crore for his role. Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna, who stars opposite Ayushmann as the female lead, has charged around Rs 5-7 crore.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who steps into the role of the powerful vampire king and main antagonist, earned between Rs 3-4 crore for his performance. Veteran actor Paresh Rawal and Malaika Arora, who features in a special dance number, have both received around Rs 2 crore each for their respective appearances.

This means, the highest-paid cast member of Thamma is Ayushmann. However, it is not officially confirmed.