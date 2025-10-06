Thamma (Thama) Cast Salary: Here’s How Much Money Ayushmann Khurrana & Rashmika Mandanna Are Charging

Thamma Cast Salary: Dinesh Vijan's horror-comedy universe is about to expand with Thamma, a film already creating an okayish buzz ahead of its Diwali 2025 release. Backed by Maddock Films and directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, the movie brings together Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna in a fresh pairing.

Part of the same universe that delivered blockbusters like Stree, Munjya, Bhediya, and Stree 2, Thamma promises a new twist - the world of vampires. The earlier working title Thama has now been finalized as Thamma, sparking even more curiosity among audiences.

THAMMA CAST, RELEASE DATE AND OTHER DETAILS

Starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Paresh Rawal, Thamma is gearing up to entertain viewers later this month. Touted as a "bloody love story," the film blends romance, horror, and comedy into one power-packed entertainer.

At the heart of Thamma lies a supernatural battle with a chilling twist. The story introduces audiences to the world of Betaals (vampires), ruled by their powerful king, Yakshaasan, played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui. His dark reign sets the stage for an epic confrontation.

Rashmika Mandanna takes on the role of Tadaka, who joins forces with Ayushmann Khurrana's character, Alok Goyal, to take down the vampire king. Their unlikely partnership drives the plot forward, blending action, suspense, and dark humor with a touch of romance.

The big question remains - can Alok and Tadaka succeed in stopping Yakshaasan, or will the Betaals continue their terrifying dominance? This gripping clash forms the crux of Thamma. Mark your calendars - the film is scheduled to hit cinemas on October 21, 2025, just in time to light up the festive season for Bollywood fans.

THAMMA CAST SALARY REVEALED

According to a DNA report, Ayushmann Khurrana is getting Rs 8-10 crore to play the main protagonist. On the other hand, Rashmika charged in the range of Rs 5-7 crore. Nawazuddin plays the main villain in Thamma and took home the salary of Rs 3-4 crore. Both Paresh Rawal and Malaika Arora (item number) got Rs 2 crore each for their parts. However, it is not officially confirmed.

Keep watching this space for more updates!