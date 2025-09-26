Thamma (Thama) Trailer Release Time Today: Here’s When Ayushmann-Rashmika Film’s Trailer Will Be Out - DEETS

Thamma (Thama) Trailer Release Time Today: Get ready, Bollywood fans! This Diwali, theaters will welcome Thamma, one of 2025's most-awaited films. Produced by Maddock Films and directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, the romantic horror-comedy features Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead.

Thamma (earlier known as Thama) marks the next exciting chapter in Maddock's popular horror-comedy universe, following hits like Stree, Munjya, Bhediya, and Stree 2. Centered around vampires, the film has kept fans on their toes since its announcement. With its unique mix of romance, comedy, and horror, Thamma is expected to be one of the biggest and most thrilling releases of the year.

As the film's release is less than a month away, moviegoers are awaiting the trailer release of Thamma, and their wait is finally coming to an end. Well, the team is set to unveil the trailer today (September 26), in the second half. Yes, you read that right!

THAMMA (THAMA) TRAILER RELEASE TIME TODAY

The excitement is reaching a new high as Shraddha Kapoor, face of the Stree franchise, gears up for a special 'Thammakedaar' event with Dinesh Vijan and Maddock Films today (September 26), at the Bandra Fort Amphitheater in Mumbai.

Fans are advised to mark their calendars for 5 PM, when Shraddha is expected to unveil the trailer of Thamma. The event has already created a buzz, with the Maddock team teasing, "Stree aa rahi hain aur apne saath ek bada THAMMAKA la rahi hain." Fans are eagerly waiting to see what the star and the team have planned for this thrilling reveal.

As the invite states that the event will begin at 5 PM, the Thamma trailer is likely to get released between 5 and 6 PM.

THAMMA (THAMA) TRAILER RELEASE: WHERE TO WATCH ONLINE IN HD?

For those eager to catch it, the trailer of Thamma (Thama) will be available to stream online in HD on Maddock Films' official YouTube channel. Besides that, the cast and crew will be sharing the trailer on their official Twitter and Instagram accounts as well.

WHEN WILL THAMMA (THAMA) RELEASE IN THEATRES?

Thamma is officially set to release in theaters on October 21, giving fans another reason to celebrate this Diwali.

Fans are super-excited to watch Rashmika and Ayushmann coming together on the silver screen for the first time in Thamma.