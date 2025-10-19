Thamma Early Review: Thama Termed As A Royal Mess; Ayushmann Is Good But Jokes Doesn’t… - VIRAL TWEET

Thamma Early Review: Maddock Films is gearing up to add another exciting chapter to its popular horror-comedy universe with Thamma, arriving in theatres this Diwali 2025. The film, directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, will feature Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna sharing the screen for the first time - a pairing that has already caught fans' attention.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan, Thamma follows the successful footsteps of hits like Stree, Bhediya, Munjya, and Stree 2. However, this new installment ventures into uncharted territory, introducing audiences to a spine-chilling world of vampires - a first for the Maddock horror universe.

Interestingly, the movie was initially titled Thama, but the makers have now locked Thamma as its final title, further fuelling curiosity about what surprises lie ahead. With a blend of supernatural thrills, quirky humour, and an intriguing concept, Thamma aims to deliver a perfect festive treat for movie lovers this Diwali.

THAMMA (THAMA) EARLY REVIEW IS OUT

The much-awaited Thamma is all set to roar into theatres on October 21, and anticipation among fans is soaring higher than ever. Even before its grand release, the film has become a hot topic online after an early review surfaced on social media, sparking massive buzz and fan debates across platforms.

Seems like the reviewer doesn't like Thamma and called it a "royal mess." He wrote, "#Thamma a royal mess. Jokes don't land. Rashmika please quit. #AyushmannKhurrana is good. Nawaz overacts. Bullshit climax with all. Bad movie. Poor songs. Paresh Rawal worst act."

Take a look at the viral tweet here:

THAMMA OVERVIEW: PLOT, CAST, AND OTHER IMPORTANT DETAILS

Featuring a stellar cast including Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Paresh Rawal, Thamma is promoted as a "bloody love story" and promises an entertaining mix of romance, horror, and comedy packed with thrilling twists.

At its core, Thamma unfolds a gripping supernatural saga centered around the world of Betaals (vampires). Reigning over them is the fearsome Yakshaasan, portrayed by Nawazuddin Siddiqui, whose dark rule triggers a fierce and haunting battle.

Rashmika Mandanna plays Tadaka, a brave and witty woman who teams up with Alok Goyal, essayed by Ayushmann Khurrana, to challenge Yakshaasan's terrifying power. Their unusual alliance forms the emotional and dramatic backbone of the story, mixing sharp humor, thrilling action, and an undercurrent of romance.

As the chaos unfolds, the ultimate question looms large - will Alok and Tadaka be able to destroy the vampire king and restore peace, or will Yakshaasan's sinister army of Betaals continue their reign of terror? The answer lies in this dark yet entertaining roller-coaster called Thamma.

