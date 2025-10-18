Thamma Vs Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Day 1 Advance Booking: Ayushmann Vs Harshvardhan; WHO's Winning?

Thamma Vs Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Advance Booking Day 1: Get ready for one of the most exciting box office clashes of Diwali 2025! This festive season promises a cinematic showdown as two highly anticipated films go head-to-head on the very first day of advance bookings. On one side, we have Thamma, a horror-comedy revolving around a quirky vampire love story, blending laughs with chills in equal measure. On the other, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat brings a passionate, musical love story to the screen, offering romance, melody, and heartfelt drama.

The Diwali 2025 clash sees Ayushmann Khurrana and Harshvardhan Rane ready to lock horns at the box office with their respective releases. Fans have been eagerly waiting to see who will capture hearts first - the quirky, thrilling charm of Thamma, or the soulful, music-filled magic of Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat. Advance booking reports from Day 1 already indicate a massive buzz around both films, but who is leading the pre-sales?

Thamma (Thama) Advance Booking Day 1 Update

Starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Thamma has already created waves ahead of its release. The film, a quirky horror-comedy, deeply draws from Indian folklore, weaving a unique love story between two vampires that promises laughs, thrills, and a touch of romance.

Advance booking for Day 1 has seen an average response, with fans eager to witness this fresh take on the vampire genre with a desi twist. The combination of a stellar cast, folklore-inspired storytelling, and Diwali festive timing is setting Thamma up for an underwhelming box office opening.

According to Sacnilk, Thamma (Thama) has already sold over 28k tickets all across India, grossing around Rs 3.54 cr (with block seats) as of now.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Advance Booking Day 1 Update

Starring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has already generated excitement ahead of its release. This heart-stirring romantic drama promises a blend of passion, music, and emotional storytelling, making it a perfect Diwali watch for romance lovers.

Advance booking for Day 1 has seen an enthusiastic response, with fans eager to secure their seats for the love story that promises to tug at heartstrings.As per Sacnilk, the Milap Zaveri directorial has sold around 8,200 tickets on its opening day, earning ₹82.91 lakh (including block seats), with three days still to go until its Diwali 2025 release on October 21.

Thamma Vs Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Advance Booking Opening Day Latest Update

The Diwali 2025 box office clash is off to an exciting start as advance bookings for both Thamma and Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat are hinting at a strong fight. Fans are flocking to secure their seats for Ayushmann Khurrana's quirky vampire tale and Harshvardhan Rane's heart-stirring romantic drama. Early reports suggest a promising start for both films, setting the stage for a festive showdown.

As per the current pre-sales report update, Ayushmann's Thamma is leading the advance booking over Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat. But Harshvardhan's film has all the ingredients to take over the Diwali buzz at ticket counters.