Thamma Early Box Office Report Day 1: Will Ayushmann's Diwali Release Outshine Bhediya Opening Figure? UPDATE

Photo Credit: Instagram/@maddockfilms

Thamma (Thama) Box Office Collection Day 1 Early Prediction: With the festive mood knocking right around the corner, get ready for a 'Thammakedaar' Diwali on big screens. The much-loved Maddock Films' horror-comedy universe is setting the Diwali 2025 mood right with the highly anticipated release of 'Thamma', Bollywood's fresh take on vampire lore, blending Indian folklore with gothic romance. Headlined by Ayushmann Khurrana, the upcoming vampire film has already garnered a positive buzz around the release, sending shockwaves of excitement among fans.

For those unversed, Thamma marks the 5th installment of the Maddock horror-comedy world after Stree, Bhediya, Munjya, and Stree 2. As the Maddock universe continues to expand, all eyes are on the Thamma that has already piqued curiosity among fans with its quirky trailer and groovy songs.

Thamma Box Office Buzz: Day 1 Early Prediction For Ayushmann Khurrana-Rashmika Mandanna's Diwali 2025 Film

Starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Paresh Rawal among others, Thamma follows the story of two star-crossed souls fighting for love in a world where nature, bloodlines and destiny conspire to tear them apart.

Directed by Adity Sarpotdar, Thamma is deeply rooted in Indian folklore that existed way before The Vampire Diaries and Twilight saga came into the world, as claimed by Thamma writer Niren Bhatt in an interview with Times Now.

With advance bookings already rolling in, the buzz around the movie is quite positive. According to a post on X (formerly Twitter) by trade analyst Rohit Jaiswal, Thamma is expected to have a strong opening in cinemas, with its Day 1 collection projected to be between ₹27-30 crore (net) in India, benefiting from the Diwali 2025 holiday.

Will Thamma Surpass Bhediya Opening Day Figures On Day 1?

If Rohit Jaiswal's Thamma's day 1 early prediction turns out to be true, Ayushmann's vampire film will easily outshine Varun Dhawan's werewolf drama 'Bhediya' (2022) on the opening day. Helmed by Amar Kaushik, Bhediya - starring Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, and Abhishek Banerjee - had earned around Rs 7.48 cr on the day of its release, according to Sacnilk.