Varinder Singh Ghuman Death: Was Salman's Tiger 3 Co-star Married? Did He Have Kids? Family & Funeral Update

Varinder Singh Ghuman Death: The Punjabi entertainment industry has been facing a deeply sorrowful time lately. While fans are still mourning the tragic loss of young singing sensation Rajvir Jawanda, the Punjabi entertainment world has been struck again with the shocking news of actor and bodybuilder Varinder Singh Ghuman's sudden death. Varinder Singh Ghuman, who shared the screen space with Salman Khan in Tiger 3, passed away on Thursday (October 9, 2025) due to cardiac arrest. Confirming the death of Ghuman, his nephew revealed that the late 47-year-old bodybuilder breathed his last yesterday at around 5:00 pm in the hospital in Amritsar.

According to India Today, Varinder Singh Ghuman was admitted to Amritsar's Fortis Hospital for a minor operation for a bicep injury. Reportedly, he was supposed to be discharged yesterday, but suffered a cardiac arrest in the hospital and passed away.

Varinder Singh Ghuman Death: Who Was He?

Born in 1983, Varinder Singh Ghuman was a well-known name in the bodybuilding and entertainment industries. Hailing from Gurdaspur, Punjab, the 47-year-old was celebrated as the world's first-ever vegetarian bodybuilder. In 2009, Ghuman clinched the coveted Mr. India title and went on to secure the runner-up spot at Mr. Asia.

The late bodybuilder-actor made his Bollywood debut in the 2014 film 'Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans'. He also appeared in 'Marjaavaan', starring Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria and Riteish Deshmukh in the lead. As per reports, Varinder was last seen with Salman Khan in Tiger 3.

For those unversed, late Varinder Singh Ghuman made his acting debut in the 2012 Punjabi film 'Kabaddi Once Again' in which he played the lead role.

Varinder Singh Ghuman Funeral Date & Time

The untimely demise of Punjabi actor and bodybuilder Varinder Singh Ghuman has sent shockwaves across the industry, leaving fans heartbroken. His funeral will be held today, Friday, October 10, at 3 PM.

Was Varinder Singh Ghuman Married? Wife & Kids In Focus

Though Varinder Singh Ghuman always kept his personal life away from the spotlight, curiosity around his family has grown following his untimely passing. According to several reports, the late bodybuilder-actor is survived by his wife and children. Yes, Ghuman was married, but details about his wife remain private and undisclosed.

According to StarsUnfolded.com, Varinder had 4 children (sons - Gurtejvir Singh Ghuman and Bhagwant Singh Ghuman; daughters - Gavy Ghuman and Ekamjot Ghuman).