Shirtless Salman Khan Lifts Bigg Boss 19's Kunickaa Sadanand In Old VIRAL Video? Here's The Truth!

Salman Khan-Kunickaa Sadanand Viral Throwback Dance Video Truth: Former actress and social activist Kunickaa Sadanand is making serious waves in the Bigg Boss 19 house. Known for her bold opinions and sharp tongue, Kunickaa has quickly become one of the most talked-about contestants this season - but not all the buzz is in her favor. From a heated confrontation with fellow housemate Tanya Mittal to allegations of favoritism and an alleged viral video from the past involving Salman Khan, Kunickaa's Bigg Boss journey has become nothing short of a reality TV rollercoaster.

Amid the drama, another narrative is quickly gaining traction online that Bigg Boss 19 is biased in favor of Kunickaa. Viewers have pointed out that despite multiple controversies, she hasn't faced any serious consequences or nominations. Many attribute this perceived leniency to Kunickaa's longstanding friendship with host Salman Khan, which has become a talking point across fan forums and gossip columns alike. Meanwhile, a throwback clip of a bold dance video, featuring Salman Khan and Kunickaa Sadanand allegedly, is grabbing a lot of attention lately.

Bigg Boss 19 Fame Kunickaa Sadanand's Bold Dance Video With Salman Khan Goes Viral

From forgotten fame to front-page headlines, Kunickaa Sadanand is rewriting her narrative inside the Bigg Boss 19 house - and not without controversy. Within just days of her entry, the former actress has stirred up massive drama, locked horns with co-contestant Tanya Mittal, and become the focus of intense viewer scrutiny. From fiery face-offs to a viral video featuring Salman Khan, Kunickaa is grabbing headlines both inside and outside the Bigg Boss walls.

As if the in-house chaos wasn't enough, a throwback video featuring Salman Khan and a mystery woman in a black short dress has resurfaced online, sending shockwaves among the netizens. Some of the fans are convinced it's Kunickaa, sparking wild speculation and whispers of favoritism. The caption of the viral video, shared on Twitter (now 'X') read, "So now i understand why #SalmanKhan takes #KunickaaSadanand Side 😂❤️

#BB19 #BiggBoss"

In the viral clip, which was from the 43rd Filmfare Awards 1998, the mystery woman, alleged to be Kunickaa by some of the users, was seen trying to get intimate with Khan, who was shirtless, during his performance on stage. Later, Salman was seen lifting her on his shoulders and walking off the stage.

Kunickaa Sadanand Viral Dance Video Fact Check: Is The Mystery Woman With Salman Khan Really Her?

Turns out, the lady with Salman Khan in the throwback clip is not Kunickaa Sadanand. Some of the fans clarified in the comment section that the woman was the choreographer Pony Verma, actor Prakash Raj's wife. "That's not Kunicka that's Pony Verma," one of the verified Twitter users commented.