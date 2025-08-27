Vash 2 First Review: Janki Bodiwala Starrer Termed As Pacy Horror On Mass Level, Low Hopes From Shaitaan 2…

Vash 2 First Review: Moviegoers are eagerly waiting for the release of Vash Level 2, the much-awaited supernatural psychological horror directed by Krishnadev Yagnik. Ever since the trailer dropped, the film has been at the center of attention, creating huge excitement among audiences.

A sequel to the 2023 Gujarati film Vash, the sequel promises a perfect mix of horror and emotions, leaving fans excited. Produced by Kalpesh Soni and Krunal Soni, the project has been making headlines as Ajay Devgn's starrer Shaitaan is a Hindi remake of the critically acclaimed Gujarati film.

With Janki Bodiwala leading the story once again, Vash 2 is expected to draw strong numbers at the box office. As the release date approaches, the film is being seen as one of the most promising horror dramas of the year.

VASH LEVEL 2 (VASH 2) FIRST REVIEW IS OUT

Scheduled for a grand release on August 27, the film has become one of the most anticipated projects of the year. What has further fueled the excitement is an early review that surfaced online, going viral across social media platforms. This first impression has only heightened curiosity among fans, who are eagerly waiting to watch Janki Bodiwala in a powerful role.

Blending supernatural horror with strong emotions, Vash 2 promises a unique cinematic experience. With the growing buzz and positive chatter ahead of release, the film is expected to open strong at the box office.

The viral review reads, "Vash 2 is pacy and chaotic horror on a mass level. Low hopes from #Shaitaan2 now, even with an original script."

Take a look at the review here:

VASH 2 CAST AND PLOT DETAILS

Vash Level 2 is set twelve years after Atharva rescued his daughter Aarya from an evil presence, as he discovers that the darkness never truly left her. Strange incidents begin when a group of schoolgirls falls under a horrifying spell, behaving as if controlled by lifeless puppets.

Realizing the danger has returned stronger than before, Atharva is compelled to step back into the fight. But this time, the battle isn't just with shadows-it leads him directly to the sinister black magician Pratap, the source of the terror that threatens them all. The film features Janki Bodiwala, Hitu Kanodia, Monal Gajjar, and Hiten Kumar.

The film is slated to hit theatres on 27 August 2025, and will also be released in Hindi under the title Vash Vivash Level 2.