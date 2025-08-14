War 2 Budget, Box Office Target: Here’s How Much Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR’s Film Should Earn To Become A HIT

War 2 Budget & Box Office Target: Ayan Mukerji's War 2 has stormed into cinemas, bringing one of the year's most talked-about action spectacles to life. Serving as the sequel to the 2019 hit War, the film expands Yash Raj Films' growing Spy Universe while raising expectations for high-octane entertainment.

This time, audiences get more than just Hrithik Roshan's much-loved action avatar. War 2 introduces Telugu superstar Jr NTR and Bollywood actress Kiara Advani to the franchise, adding fresh energy and star power to the story. Together, the trio leads a film that blends suspense, power-packed stunts, and striking visuals.

Unlike a routine action thriller, War 2 aims to push boundaries with massive set pieces, international backdrops, and a gripping storyline crafted to keep fans engaged from beginning to end. With the franchise already linked to blockbuster titles like Pathaan and Tiger 3, the film strengthens the connections within YRF's ambitious Spy Universe.

WAR 2 BUDGET, PLOT, CAST, AND OTHER DETAILS

War 2 is being hailed as one of the most ambitious action films of 2025, and the excitement surrounding its release continues to grow. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film unites two powerhouses of Indian cinema, Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, for the very first time. With its promise of suspense, international drama, and jaw-dropping stunts, the movie is set to raise the bar for action blockbusters.

The storyline takes an unexpected turn as Hrithik Roshan steps back into the role of Major Kabir Dhaliwal. Once admired as a decorated officer, Kabir is now feared as one of the nation's most dangerous enemies. His transformation sets the stage for a deadly pursuit led by Jr NTR's character, Vikram, a skilled Special Units officer. Their clash moves across global locations, with every encounter intensifying the battle between the hunter and the hunted.

Kiara Advani also joins the franchise as Kavya Luthra, a character wrapped in mystery. Speculations connect her to Colonel Sunil Luthra (Ashutosh Rana), a senior RAW official. Unlike a standard love interest, Kavya's role is expected to drive the story in surprising directions, making her arc one of the film's key talking points.

Clocking in at 2 hours and 51 minutes with a U/A 16+ certification, War 2 blends large-scale visuals, emotionally charged moments, and high-octane action. It also plays a crucial part in expanding Yash Raj Films' Spy Universe, which already boasts blockbuster titles like Pathaan, Tiger Zinda Hai, and the first War.

War 2 is making headlines not only for its storyline but also for the scale of its production. According to reports, the film has been mounted on a massive budget, estimated to be around Rs 400 crore. Yes, you read that right!

WAR 2 BOX OFFICE TARGET AND DAY 1 PREDICTION

Discussing the box office target for War 2, Rohit Jaiswal tweeted that the Hindi version should earn between Rs 325 crore and Rs 400 crore to become a hit at the box office. Anything above that will be considered a superhit.

As per his prediction, War 2 is likely to mint around Rs 35 crore on the opening day (August 14).