War 2 Cast Net Worth: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, Or Kiara Adani - Who Is The RICHEST Cast Member? Check DEETS

War 2 Cast Net Worth: Fans of Bollywood action are counting down the days to the release of War 2, set to hit theatres over the Independence Day weekend this month. The sequel to the 2019 blockbuster War promises bigger action, a stronger storyline, and a fresh star lineup. This time, Hrithik Roshan reprises his role, joined by Telugu superstar Jr NTR and Kiara Advani.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji - known for Wake Up Sid, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, and Brahmastra - War 2 will expand Yash Raj Films' hit spy universe. The franchise has already delivered fan favourites like Pathaan and Tiger 3, and this chapter is expected to weave deeper links between these stories.

With grand visuals, thrilling action sequences, and a star cast that blends Bollywood and South cinema, War 2 is shaping up to be one of the biggest cinematic events of the year.

WAR 2 CAST NET WORTH: HOW RICH ARE HRITHIK, KIARA, & JR NTR?

Hrithik Roshan, one of Bollywood's biggest and richest stars, continues to prove why he's a true powerhouse in the industry. Known for his exceptional acting skills and unmatched screen presence, the superstar has also built an impressive fortune over the years.

According to GQ India, Hrithik's net worth stands at a staggering Rs 3,100 crore - a figure that could make anyone's jaw drop. Yes, you read that right!

As of 2025, Jr NTR boasts an impressive net worth of around Rs 500 crore, according to an iDiva report. The Telugu superstar's wealth comes from multiple sources - blockbuster film projects, high-value brand endorsements, profitable business ventures, and smart investments. His massive popularity across India ensures that his earnings and influence continue to grow year after year.

According to reports, Kiara Advani's net worth is estimated to be around Rs 40 crore.

WHO IS THE RICHEST WAR 2 CAST MEMBER?

As explained above, Hrithik Roshan is the richest War 2 cast member with a huge difference.

WAR 2 RELEASE DATE: WHEN TO WATCH IN THEATRES?

The much-awaited War 2 will roar into cinemas on August 14, 2025, perfectly timed to make the most of the Independence Day weekend. Arriving just a day before the national holiday, the film is expected to pull huge crowds to theatres.

While early trailer reactions have been mixed, excitement is still running high, with fans eager to see if this high-octane sequel can set new box office records.