War 2 Day 1 Ticket Price: How Costly Are War 2 Tickets In Delhi-NCR, Mumbai? Check Lowest & Highest Price

War 2 Day 1 Ticket Price: This Independence Day weekend, action lovers are set for a cinematic treat as War 2 storms into theatres. The highly awaited sequel to the 2019 hit War promises a grander scale, sharper storytelling, and an exciting mix of stars from Bollywood and South cinema.

Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the director behind Wake Up Sid, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, and Brahmastra, the film not only brings back Hrithik Roshan in his iconic role but also introduces Telugu superstar Jr NTR and Kiara Advani to the franchise.

Part of Yash Raj Films' spy universe, War 2 is expected to deepen the narrative connections between blockbuster hits like Pathaan and Tiger 3. Viewers can look forward to stunning visuals, high-octane stunts, and a plot designed to keep audiences hooked from start to finish.

WAR 2 PLOT, CAST, RUNTIME, AND OTHER DETAILS

The much-anticipated War 2, the sixth chapter in the YRF Spy Universe, is gearing up for its grand theatrical release on August 14, 2025. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the action-packed thriller brings together two powerhouses-Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR-in a global showdown filled with suspense, intrigue, and breathtaking stunts.

The film follows Major Kabir Dhaliwal (Hrithik Roshan) as he transforms into India's most dangerous villain, setting the stage for an intense pursuit led by Special Units Officer Vikram (Jr NTR). The narrative unfolds as a high-octane cat-and-mouse chase spanning multiple countries, with every move raising the stakes.

Kiara Advani joins the cast as Kavya Luthra, a character shrouded in mystery and rumored to be the daughter of Colonel Sunil Luthra (Ashutosh Rana), a senior RAW official. Kavya's role is said to go far beyond being a love interest, potentially altering the dynamics of the central conflict.

With a U/A 16+ certification and a runtime of 2 hours and 51 minutes, War 2 promises edge-of-the-seat thrills, larger-than-life visuals, and powerful performances. As part of YRF's expanding spy saga-which already includes hits like Pathaan, Tiger Zinda Hai, and the first War, this sequel is expected to be one of 2025's biggest cinematic events.

WAR 2 FIRST DAY TICKET PRICE: CHECK HIGHEST AND LOWEST PRICES

With the buzz around War 2 reaching its peak, fans are now keen to know the price of the first day, first show. Ticket prices for the spy thriller vary widely depending on the city, theatre, and format. On opening Friday, you can expect to pay anywhere between Rs 170 and Rs 2,420, including single-screens and multiplexes. The premium formats and prime seats are expected to sell out fast, given the massive anticipation.

As seen on BookMyShow, the cheapest ticket is of Rs 170 at Movietime Cinemas in Bahadurgarh, Haryana. On the other hand, the highest-priced ticket is being sold at Maison INOX, Jio World Plaza, located in Mumbai's Bandra. According to reports, a premium seat for the Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer is priced at a whopping Rs 2,420.

Are you going to watch War 2 in theatres during the weekend? Share your views in the comments section below.