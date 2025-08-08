War 2 Post-Credit Scene Details LEAKED: Makers Planning For Dhoom 4 Tease? Surprise CAMEOS & More Updates

War 2 Post-Credit Scene Update: Bollywood's action lovers are counting down to War 2, which will storm into cinemas over the Independence Day weekend in August 2025. Packed with adrenaline-pumping sequences and a powerful star lineup, the film promises to be one of the year's most talked-about releases.

War 2 stars Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani, bringing fresh energy and on-screen chemistry to the YRF Spy Universe. Following the massive success of War (2019) - which paired Hrithik with Tiger Shroff and went on to become that year's highest-grossing Bollywood film - this new chapter is set to take the action a notch higher.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji and backed by Yash Raj Films, War 2 blends intense drama, breathtaking action, and high-stakes storytelling. As the latest addition to YRF's expanding spy franchise, the film is expected to push boundaries in terms of scale, visual spectacle, and cinematic thrill.

WAR 2 POST-CREDIT SCENE DEEETS: DHOOM 2 TEASE, SURPRISE CAMEOS

As moviegoers are eagerly awaiting the film's release, the details related to War 2 post-credit scene have reportedly leaked online. Yes, you read that right! War 2 has officially earned the title of the longest film in YRF's Spy Universe. The action-packed thriller runs for 2 hours and 53 minutes - and that's without including its much-talked-about post-credit scene.

The CBFC has certified the movie U/A, with the main story clocking in at 173 minutes, while the mysterious end-credit sequence is being certified separately, hinting at its major importance. According to reports, this bonus scene isn't just a small tease - it's expected to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of YRF's interconnected spy franchise.

Reports suggest cameos from Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, and Sharvari. Alia and Sharvari are believed to be introduced as the central characters in Alpha, the next big spy thriller, marking the start of a new era for the franchise.

Adding to the excitement, speculation is rife that War 2 could also hint at the long-awaited return of the Dhoom series, potentially linking it to the Spy Universe. While YRF has yet to confirm this, the signs point toward an ambitious plan to merge its biggest action properties into one massive cinematic world.

WHEN WILL WAR 2 HIT THE THEATRES? CHECK RELEASE DATE

The much-awaited War 2 will storm into cinemas on August 14, 2025, perfectly timed to capitalise on the extended Independence Day weekend. While the trailer has drawn a mix of reactions from fans - with some praising the scale and others questioning the tone - anticipation for the film's box office run remains strong.

With its star power, massive budget, and high-stakes action, YRF is counting on War 2 to deliver a record-breaking holiday release.