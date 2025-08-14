War 2 Hit By Piracy After Theatrical Release, But Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR Film Available Officially In Theaters

War 2 Full Movie Leaked Online: The D-day has come to an end (almost). The most anticipated action film of the year, War 2, finally hit theatres today (August 14, 2025), and it's already sending shockwaves across the country. With Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani leading the charge, and Ayan Mukerji at the helm, this sequel promises to raise the bar for Indian action cinema - and early reactions suggest it delivers on every front.

While War 2 is soaring on star power and franchise loyalty, it hasn't arrived without competition. Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and starring megastar Rajinikanth in the lead alongside Nagarjuna Akkineni, Shruti Haasan and Pooja Hegde, also released today. Both films are targeting the Independence Day-Diwali extended weekend, sparking a box office showdown of epic proportions.

In a shocking turn of events, YRF spy universe's latest franchise, War 2, has become a victim of piracy hours after its highly-anticipated theatrical release.

In Ayan Mukerji-directed War 2, Hrithik Roshan returns as Kabir, the icy-cool intelligence officer with a haunted past, while Jr NTR makes a fiery entry into the YRF Spy Universe as an enigmatic, morally grey adversary. Their on-screen dynamic is being hailed as the film's strongest element, with high-octane face-offs, emotional undercurrents, and some jaw-dropping action choreography.

Kiara Advani also shines in a layered role that adds both heart and twist to the narrative, breaking the typical "glamour-only" trope often seen in action franchises.

Touted to be YRF spy universe's most expensive film, War 2 is reportedly mounted on a staggering budget of Rs 400 cr. According to Sacnilk, the sequel has minted around Rs 35.97 cr today till 8:45 pm.

According to reports, Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani starrer War 2 has fallen prey to piracy, unfortunately. The movie has been leaked online on multiple illegal websites hours after its theatrical release.

Piracy does not just steal movies, it steals the hard work that is out behind its making them. It puts at risk the money people spend on the success of a movie. Piracy is not just unfair, it is illegal. Support films the right way and watch them legally by protecting creativity.

