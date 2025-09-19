Zubeen Garg Death: Who Was Zubeen Garg? How Did He Die? All About Singer’s Age, Family, Net Worth & More

Zubeen Garg Death Update: Renowned singer and composer Zubeen Garg has passed away, leaving behind a remarkable legacy in Indian music. Best known for his soulful hit Ya Ali from the film Gangster and countless Assamese classics, Garg was celebrated not only in Assam but across the country for his versatility as a playback singer, composer, and actor.

The untimely demise of Zubeen Garg has left fans mourning while also revisiting his incredible body of work, early life journey, and contributions that made him one of the most influential voices in the music industry.

HOW DID ZUBEEN GARG DIE? WHAT WAS HIS AGE?

India's music world has lost one of its brightest stars, as popular Assamese singer Zubeen Garg passed away in Singapore. Known for his soulful voice and deep connection with Assam's culture, his sudden death has left fans in shock and sorrow.

The 52-year-old singer was in Singapore for the North East Festival, where he was set to perform, but the news of his passing has turned the celebration into a moment of grief. Across Assam, the Northeast, and the rest of India, people are paying heartfelt tributes to the singer who gave them countless unforgettable songs.

From his powerful stage performances to his timeless melodies, Zubeen Garg was more than just a singer - he was a cultural icon who carried Assam's music and pride to audiences far and wide. His loss leaves behind a silence that the Indian music industry will find hard to fill.

WHO WAS ZUBEEN GARG? ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE SINGER

Zubeen Garg was one of India's most versatile singers and musicians, loved for his powerful voice and wide musical range. Originally named Zubeen Borthakur, he was reportedly born on November 18, 1972, in Tura, Meghalaya, and later grew up in Assam.

His parents played a big role in shaping his artistic journey-his father, Mohini Borthakur, was a well-known lyricist, while his mother, Ily Borthakur, was a talented dancer and singer. Interestingly, he was named after the legendary music conductor Zubin Mehta.

Although Zubeen enrolled in college, his growing passion for music soon took over. After winning a gold medal at a youth festival in 1992 and receiving praise for his early compositions, he decided to leave academics behind and dedicate himself fully to his music career.

His journey with music began at the age of three, when he received his first lessons from his mother. He later trained in tabla for 11 years under Pandit Robin Banerjee and was also introduced to Assamese folk music by Guru Ramani Rai.

Although he was best known for his work in Assamese, Bengali, and Hindi films and music albums, Zubeen's talent went far beyond regional boundaries. Over the years, he performed in more than 40 languages and dialects, including Marathi, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Odia, Kannada, Nepali, Sanskrit, Sindhi, Khasi, Karbi, Mising, Bishnupriya Manipuri, Adi, Tiwa, Goalpariya, Boro, and even English.

ZUBEEN GARG WIFE, INSTAGRAM FOLLOWERS, AND NET WORTH

For those unaware, Zubeen owned an Instagram profile with the username 'zubeen.garg' and had over 927k followers. He was married to Garima Saikia, a fashion designer by profession.

As per a report by Pratidin Time, Zubeen Garg's net worth in 2024 was estimated to be around $8 million (approximately ₹70 crore). Although details about his exact monthly earnings were never disclosed, his regular presence in films, playback singing, live concerts, and music projects ensured a steady stream of income throughout his career.

The singer had a special love for luxury vehicles and was often seen driving his prized collection. His garage included high-end cars like a BMW X5, Mercedes-Benz, Range Rover Velar, and an Isuzu SUV with a customized coating.

May his soul rest in peace!