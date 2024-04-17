Exclusive! Amar Singh Chamkila Actor Anjum Batra Says, "Diljit Paaji Never Tried To Overpower"

One
film
that
has
become
the
talk
of
the
town
is
Imtiaz
Ali's
Amar
Singh
Chamkila.
The
film
stars
Diljit
Dosanjh
and
Parineeti
Chopra
in
the
lead
role,
and
it
has
received
mostly
positive
reviews
from
one
and
all.
Everyone
is
loving
the
performances
of
the
actors,
and
AR
Rahman's
music
is
undoubtedly
the
highlight
of
the
film.
Apart
from
Diljit
and
Parineeti,
Amar
Singh
Chamkila
also
stars
many
talented
actors
and
one
of
them
is
Anjum
Batra
who
plays
the
character
of
Tikki
in
the
movie.
Filmibeat
recently
interacted
with
him
Anjum
and
spoke
to
him
about
the
response
he
has
received
for
the
film,
experience
of
working
with
Parineeti
and
Diljit,
and
more...
What
response
are
you
getting
for
your
performance
in
Amar
Singh
Chamkila?
In
my
15
year
old
career,
I
haven't
got
such
a
great
response.
Maamla
Legal
Hai
came
last
month,
but
Chamkila
has
done
wonders
for
me.
My
character
Tikki
is
getting
a
lot
of
love,
and
my
followers
have
gone
up
suddenly
and
I
am
getting
a
lot
of
messages.
Also,
I
am
getting
calls
from
people
I
know.
People
with
whom
I
have't
interacted
from
the
past
10
years
are
calling
me.
So,
I
am
observing
people
and
trying
to
absorb
that
surely
something
big
has
happened.
What
was
your
first
reaction
when
you
came
to
know
that
you
will
be
doing
a
film
in
which
you
have
such
a
pivotal
role
and
it
will
be
directed
by
Imtiaz
Ali?
I
had
given
auditions
at
Mukesh
Chabbra's
casting
office,
and
I
didn't
know
that
this
is
a
film
about
Amar
Singh
Chamkila
and
it
will
be
directed
by
Imtiaz
Ali.
Then
I
came
to
know
about
this
character
Tikki
which
is
very
important
after
Diljit
and
Parineeti's
characters.
Even
in
Jersey
I
had
an
important
character
to
play.
After
the
audition,
I
was
told
that
Imtiaz
Ali
wants
to
meet
me.
At
that
time,
I
understood
that
this
character
is
so
important
that
Imtiaz
Ali
wants
to
meet
me.
Imtiaz
narrated
me
the
whole
film,
and
told
me
how
he
wants
to
make
it,
and
how
he
wants
to
show
my
character
Tikki.
So,
when
he
narrated
it
to
me
at
that
time
I
felt
that
this
character
is
big.
Diljit
Dosanjh
and
Parineeti
Chopra,
both
are
stars.
So,
how
was
the
experience
of
working
with
them?
The
experience
was
very
good.
It
is
my
second
film
with
Parineeti,
we
had
worked
together
in
Namaste
England
earlier.
So,
with
her
I
already
had
a
good
tunning.
She
is
very
sweet
and
down
to
earth.
Even
Diljit
paaji
is
same.
Before
the
shoot,
we
had
met
at
Imtiaz
sir's
office
for
a
reading,
and
then
we
met
on
set.
It
was
mine
and
his
scene,
and
after
the
scene
in
Punjabi
he
told
me,
'Paaji
tussi
bahot
sone
actor
ho,
bahot
vadhiya
kaam
karte
ho.
Tussi
Punjabi
filma
kyu
nahi
karte?'.
So,
that's
how
he
broke
the
scene.
He
never
tried
to
overpower
in
any
scene.
He
used
to
do
his
work
and
he
was
never
insecure.
In
Hindi
films,
we
usually
see
that
Punjabi
characters
are
steoretyped
like
they
will
be
drinking
alcohol,
dreaming
of
going
to
Canada,
being
loud
and
other
things.
What
you
have
to
say
about
it?
I
agree
with
you
as
I
have
played
many
Sardar
characters
in
movies
like
Namaste
England
and
83.
Whenever
a
Sardar
or
a
Punjabi
character
comes
on
the
big
screens,
he
is
doing
Balle
Balle
or
Burrraaah.
We
Punjabis
are
not
like
that
at
all.
You
know
in
Jersey,
when
I
read
the
script,
the
director
of
the
film,
Gowtam
Tinnanuri,
told
me
that
I
don't
want
the
character
to
be
loud.
So,
I
told
him
the
way
you
have
written
the
dialogues,
I
have
to
do
it
loud
or
else
this
character
won't
be
seen.
There's
a
mark
that
has
been
set
in
the
Hindi
film
industry,
and
now
if
someone
wants
to
break
it
then
people
will
feel
that
the
actor
has
not
performed
well.
Amar
Singh
Chamkila
is
currently
streaming
on
Netflix
and
it
has
been
getting
a
good
response.