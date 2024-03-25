Article 370 OTT Release Date & Platform: When Will Yami Gautam’s Hit Film Stream Online? Here’s What We Know

Article
370
OTT
Release:
After
the
back-to-back
success
of
Uri:
The
Surgical
Strike,
Bala,
and
OMG
2,
Bollywood
actress
returned
to
the
big
screens
last
month
with
Aditya
Suhas
Jambhale's
directorial
venture
Article
370.
Produced
by
the
actress'
husband
Aditya
Dhar
with
Lokesh
Dhar
and
Jyoti
Deshpande
under
Jio
Studios
and
B62
Studios,
the
movie
turned
out
to
be
the
year's
first
sleeper
hit
at
the
box
office.
Shot
primarily
in
Kashmir,
the
film
centers
on
the
revocation
of
Article
370.
As
depicted
in
the
trailer,
Article
370
explores
themes
of
corruption
and
terrorism
in
the
region
of
Jammu
and
Kashmir.
Yami
Gautam
takes
on
the
lead
role
in
the
film,
supported
by
significant
performances
from
Priyamani,
Kiran
Karmarkar,
Arun
Govil
(renowned
for
his
portrayal
of
Lord
Rama
in
the
Ramayana),
Ashwini
Koul,
Raj
Arjun,
Sumit
Kaul,
Vaibhav
Tatwawadi,
and
Divya
Seth
Shah.
ARTICLE
370
OTT
RELEASE
DATE,
PLATFORM:
WHEN
&
WHERE
TO
WATCH?
Amid
an
average
buzz
and
expectations,
Article
370
finally
was
released
in
the
theatres
last
month,
on
February
23,
and
opened
to
huge
acclaim
from
both
critics
and
cinemagoers.
As
the
political
thriller
has
turned
out
to
be
a
huge
money
spinner
at
the
ticket
window
success,
a
section
of
Bollywood
fims
are
eagerly
awaiting
its
OTT
premiere.
As
the
film
is
produced
by
Jio
Studio,
it
was
always
clear
that
the
Yami
Gautam-starrer
will
stream
on
Jio
Cinema
after
its
theatrical
release.
According
to
a
Free
Press
Journal
report,
Article
370
is
likely
to
stream
on
the
OTT
platform
next
month,
from
April
19
onwards.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
However,
an
official
announcement
regarding
the
same
is
still
awaited
from
the
makers
and
the
OTT
giant.
ARTICLE
370
BOX
OFFICE
UPDATE
Despited
completing
a
month
in
theatres
and
competition
with
biggies
like
Shaitaan
and
Yodha,
Article
370
has
maintained
its
grip
at
the
box
office
so
far.
In
the
past
four
weeks,
the
film
has
crossed
the
Rs
78
crore
mark
at
the
domestic
front
and
is
expected
to
touch
the
Rs
80
crore
milestone
very
soon.
Have
you
already
watched
Article
370?
If
yes,
tell
us
what
you
think
about
it
in
the
comments
section
below.
Story first published: Monday, March 25, 2024, 11:01 [IST]