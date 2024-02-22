Article 370 OTT Release Date & Platform: When & Where Yami Gautam’s Film Will Stream After Theatrical Run?

Article
370
OTT
Release
Update:
Yami
Gautam
and
Priyamani
are
gearing
up
for
the
theatrical
release
of
their
upcoming
film,
Article
370.
Directed
by
Aditya
Suhas
Jambhale,
the
movie
has
been
produced
by
Yami's
husband,
Aditya
Dhar,
alongside
Lokesh
Dhar
and
Jyoti
Deshpande
under
Jio
Studios
and
B62
Studios.
With
a
significant
buzz
and
high
expectations,
Article
370
is
set
to
hit
the
screens
tomorrow
(February
23),
promising
an
unforgettable
cinematic
journey.
After
the
success
of
Shahid
Kapoor
and
Kriti
Sanon's
Teri
Baaton
Mein
Aisa
Uljha
Jiya
(TBMAUJ),
Yami
Gautam-starrer
is
the
next
mid-budget
Hindi
release
and
is
expected
to
perform
decently
at
the
box
office.
The
unveiling
of
the
film's
trailer
has
sparked
excitement,
fueling
speculation
that
Article
370
might
become
an
unexpected
box
office
success.
With
strong
pre-bookings,
there's
hope
that
its
opening
day
earnings
could
exceed
initial
estimates.
Now,
let's
explore
its
premiere
on
OTT
platforms
and
carefully
assess
the
chosen
platform.
ARTICLE
370
OTT
RELEASE
AND
PLATFORM
Given
that
Yami
Gautam's
Article
370
is
produced
by
Jio
Studios,
there's
a
strong
possibility
that
the
film
will
premiere
digitally
on
Jio
Cinemas
following
its
theatrical
release.
However,
an
official
confirmation
regarding
this
matter
is
still
pending.
With
Article
370
set
to
hit
theatres
tomorrow
(February
23),
there's
still
uncertainty
surrounding
its
release
date
and
time
on
OTT
platforms.
However,
it's
anticipated
that
the
digital
release
may
happen
within
the
next
two
to
three
months.
ALL
YOU
NEED
TO
KNOW
ABOUT
YAMI
GAUTAM'S
ARTICLE
370
Yami
Gautam
portrays
the
lead
role
in
the
movie,
accompanied
by
pivotal
performances
from
Priyamani,
Kiran
Karmarkar,
Arun
Govil
(known
for
portraying
Lord
Rama
in
the
Ramayana),
Ashwini
Koul,
Raj
Arjun,
Sumit
Kaul,
Vaibhav
Tatwawadi,
and
Divya
Seth
Shah.
Filmed
predominantly
in
Kashmir,
the
movie
revolves
around
the
abolition
of
Article
370.
According
to
the
trailer,
Article
370
will
delve
into
the
themes
of
corruption
and
terrorism
in
Jammu
and
Kashmir.
Yami's
character
expressed
her
frustration
in
the
trailer,
referring
to
Kashmir
as
a
"lost
case"
due
to
its
unique
status
hindering
her
duties.
The
project
is
back
by
Aditya
Dhar,
Lokesh
Dhar,
and
Jyoti
Deshpande.