Article 370 OTT Release Date & Platform: When & Where Yami Gautam’s Film Will Stream After Theatrical Run?

Article 370 OTT Release Update: Yami Gautam and Priyamani are gearing up for the theatrical release of their upcoming film, Article 370. Directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale, the movie has been produced by Yami's husband, Aditya Dhar, alongside Lokesh Dhar and Jyoti Deshpande under Jio Studios and B62 Studios.

With a significant buzz and high expectations, Article 370 is set to hit the screens tomorrow (February 23), promising an unforgettable cinematic journey. After the success of Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (TBMAUJ), Yami Gautam-starrer is the next mid-budget Hindi release and is expected to perform decently at the box office.

The unveiling of the film's trailer has sparked excitement, fueling speculation that Article 370 might become an unexpected box office success. With strong pre-bookings, there's hope that its opening day earnings could exceed initial estimates. Now, let's explore its premiere on OTT platforms and carefully assess the chosen platform.

ARTICLE 370 OTT RELEASE AND PLATFORM

Given that Yami Gautam's Article 370 is produced by Jio Studios, there's a strong possibility that the film will premiere digitally on Jio Cinemas following its theatrical release. However, an official confirmation regarding this matter is still pending.

With Article 370 set to hit theatres tomorrow (February 23), there's still uncertainty surrounding its release date and time on OTT platforms. However, it's anticipated that the digital release may happen within the next two to three months.

ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT YAMI GAUTAM'S ARTICLE 370

Yami Gautam portrays the lead role in the movie, accompanied by pivotal performances from Priyamani, Kiran Karmarkar, Arun Govil (known for portraying Lord Rama in the Ramayana), Ashwini Koul, Raj Arjun, Sumit Kaul, Vaibhav Tatwawadi, and Divya Seth Shah.

Filmed predominantly in Kashmir, the movie revolves around the abolition of Article 370. According to the trailer, Article 370 will delve into the themes of corruption and terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. Yami's character expressed her frustration in the trailer, referring to Kashmir as a "lost case" due to its unique status hindering her duties. The project is back by Aditya Dhar, Lokesh Dhar, and Jyoti Deshpande.