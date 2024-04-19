Chief Detective 1958 Episode 1 OTT Release Date, Time, Platform: When & Where To Watch In India? DEETS

Chief
Detective
1958
Episode
1
OTT
Release
Update:
Penned
by
Kim
Young-shin
and
helmed
by
Kim
Seong-hoon,
Chief
Detective
1958
stands
out
as
one
of
the
most
anticipated
K-dramas.
With
Lee
Je-hoon,
Lee
Dong-hwi,
Choi
Woo-sung,
and
Yoon
Hyun-soo
taking
on
significant
roles,
it
serves
as
the
prequel
to
the
renowned
1970s
Korean
drama
Chief
Inspector,
stirring
excitement
among
fans
eagerly
awaiting
the
debut
of
its
premiere
episode.
With
the
release
of
Chief
Detective
1958
Episode
1
is
just
a
few
hours
away,
let's
delve
into
the
show's
plot
and
other
intriguing
details.
CHIEF
DETECTIVE
1958
STORYLINE,
CAST,
AND
OTHER
DEETS
Chief
Detective
1958
tells
the
story
of
Park
Young-han,
a
celebrated
detective
known
for
unraveling
numerous
mysteries.
The
trailer
offers
glimpses
of
his
collaboration
with
three
colleagues
as
they
confront
crimes
and
team
up
to
catch
criminals
together.
The
stellar
ensemble
includes
Lee
Je-hoon
portraying
Park
Young-han,
with
Seo
Eun-soo
as
Lee
Hye-joo,
Yoon
Hyun-soo,
Choi
Woo-sung,
Lee
Dong-hwi,
Choi
Deok-moon,
Song
Wook-kyung
as
Byun
Dae-sik,
Nam
Hyun-woo
as
Oh
Ji-seop,
Jo
Han-jun
as
Hwang
Soo-man,
Ryu
Yeon-seok
as
Song
Jae-deok,
Yoon
Woo
as
Kim
Sun-kyung,
and
Lee
Suk-hyeong
as
Jung
Kook-jin,
among
others.
Additionally,
actor
Choi
Bool-am
makes
a
special
appearance
in
the
series.
CHIEF
DETECTIVE
1958
EPISODE
1
OTT
RELEASE
DATE,
TIME,
&
PLATFORM
DETAILS
The
debut
episode
of
Chief
Detective
1958
is
set
to
release
today
(April
19,
2024),
exclusively
on
Disney+
Hotstar.
That's
right!
According
to
reports,
new
episodes
of
the
series
will
premiere
every
Friday
and
Saturday
at
21:50
Korean
Standard
Time
(KST),
which
translates
to
6:20
pm
Indian
Standard
Time
(IST).
Moreover,
the
series
will
also
air
on
the
local
channel
MBC
TV
in
South
Korea.
This
crime-drama
has
been
brought
to
life
by
creator
Park
Jae-beom,
with
production
handled
by
Ahn
Eun-mi,
Kim
Ji-ha,
and
Yoon
Hong-mi.
How
excited
are
you
to
watch
the
premiere
of
Chief
Detective
1958?
