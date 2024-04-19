Chief Detective 1958 Episode 1 OTT Release Date, Time, Platform: When & Where To Watch In India? DEETS

Chief Detective 1958 Episode 1 OTT Release Update: Penned by Kim Young-shin and helmed by Kim Seong-hoon, Chief Detective 1958 stands out as one of the most anticipated K-dramas. With Lee Je-hoon, Lee Dong-hwi, Choi Woo-sung, and Yoon Hyun-soo taking on significant roles, it serves as the prequel to the renowned 1970s Korean drama Chief Inspector, stirring excitement among fans eagerly awaiting the debut of its premiere episode.

With the release of Chief Detective 1958 Episode 1 is just a few hours away, let's delve into the show's plot and other intriguing details.

CHIEF DETECTIVE 1958 STORYLINE, CAST, AND OTHER DEETS

Chief Detective 1958 tells the story of Park Young-han, a celebrated detective known for unraveling numerous mysteries. The trailer offers glimpses of his collaboration with three colleagues as they confront crimes and team up to catch criminals together.

The stellar ensemble includes Lee Je-hoon portraying Park Young-han, with Seo Eun-soo as Lee Hye-joo, Yoon Hyun-soo, Choi Woo-sung, Lee Dong-hwi, Choi Deok-moon, Song Wook-kyung as Byun Dae-sik, Nam Hyun-woo as Oh Ji-seop, Jo Han-jun as Hwang Soo-man, Ryu Yeon-seok as Song Jae-deok, Yoon Woo as Kim Sun-kyung, and Lee Suk-hyeong as Jung Kook-jin, among others. Additionally, actor Choi Bool-am makes a special appearance in the series.

CHIEF DETECTIVE 1958 EPISODE 1 OTT RELEASE DATE, TIME, & PLATFORM DETAILS

The debut episode of Chief Detective 1958 is set to release today (April 19, 2024), exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar. That's right! According to reports, new episodes of the series will premiere every Friday and Saturday at 21:50 Korean Standard Time (KST), which translates to 6:20 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

Moreover, the series will also air on the local channel MBC TV in South Korea. This crime-drama has been brought to life by creator Park Jae-beom, with production handled by Ahn Eun-mi, Kim Ji-ha, and Yoon Hong-mi.

How excited are you to watch the premiere of Chief Detective 1958? Share your views in the comments section below.