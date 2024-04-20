Chief Detective 1958 Episode 2 OTT Release Date, Time, Platform: When & Where To Watch? What To Expect? DEETS

Chief Detective 1958 Episode 2 OTT Release Update: Starring Lee Je-hoon, Lee Dong-hwi, Choi Woo-sung, and Yoon Hyun-soo in important roles, Chief Detective 1958 has been grabbing eyeballs ever since its announcement. Directed by Kim Seong-hoon and written by Kim Young-shin, the prequel to the renowned 1970s Korean drama Chief Inspector finally premiered yesterday (April 19), stirring excitement among fans who are now looking forward to watch the second episode.

While the Chief Detective 1958 Episode 1 has been fetching a favourable response from viewers, here's all you need to know about the series and its second episode.

CHIEF DETECTIVE 1958 STORYLINE AND CAST DETAILS

Chief Detective 1958 follows the adventures of Park Young-han, a renowned detective celebrated for his skill in solving a multitude of mysteries. The trailer provides glimpses of his collaboration with three colleagues as they confront crimes and join forces to catch criminals together.

The outstanding ensemble cast includes Lee Je-hoon as Park Young-han, alongside Seo Eun-soo as Lee Hye-joo, Yoon Hyun-soo, Choi Woo-sung, Lee Dong-hwi, Choi Deok-moon, Song Wook-kyung as Byun Dae-sik, Nam Hyun-woo as Oh Ji-seop, Jo Han-jun as Hwang Soo-man, Ryu Yeon-seok as Song Jae-deok, Yoon Woo as Kim Sun-kyung, and Lee Suk-hyeong as Jung Kook-jin, among others. Additionally, actor Choi Bool-am makes a special appearance in the series.

CHIEF DETECTIVE 1958 EPISODE 2 OTT RELEASE DATE, TIME, & PLATFORM DETAILS

Yesterday marked the premiere of Chief Detective 1958, exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar. The show's second episode is set to release today (April 20). Yes, you read that correctly! According to reports, new episodes will premiere every Friday and Saturday at 21:50 Korean Standard Time (KST), equivalent to 6:20 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

Furthermore, the series will be broadcasted on the local channel MBC TV in South Korea. This crime-drama has been created by Park Jae-beom, with production overseen by Ahn Eun-mi, Kim Ji-ha, and Yoon Hong-mi.

Have you watched the premiere episode of Chief Detective 1958? If yes, share your review in the comment section below.