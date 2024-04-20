Chief Detective 1958 Episode 2 OTT Release Date, Time, Platform: When & Where To Watch? What To Expect? DEETS

Chief
Detective
1958
Episode
2
OTT
Release
Update:
Starring
Lee
Je-hoon,
Lee
Dong-hwi,
Choi
Woo-sung,
and
Yoon
Hyun-soo
in
important
roles,
Chief
Detective
1958
has
been
grabbing
eyeballs
ever
since
its
announcement.
Directed
by
Kim
Seong-hoon
and
written
by
Kim
Young-shin,
the
prequel
to
the
renowned
1970s
Korean
drama
Chief
Inspector
finally
premiered
yesterday
(April
19),
stirring
excitement
among
fans
who
are
now
looking
forward
to
watch
the
second
episode.
While
the
Chief
Detective
1958
Episode
1
has
been
fetching
a
favourable
response
from
viewers,
here's
all
you
need
to
know
about
the
series
and
its
second
episode.
CHIEF
DETECTIVE
1958
STORYLINE
AND
CAST
DETAILS
Chief
Detective
1958
follows
the
adventures
of
Park
Young-han,
a
renowned
detective
celebrated
for
his
skill
in
solving
a
multitude
of
mysteries.
The
trailer
provides
glimpses
of
his
collaboration
with
three
colleagues
as
they
confront
crimes
and
join
forces
to
catch
criminals
together.
The
outstanding
ensemble
cast
includes
Lee
Je-hoon
as
Park
Young-han,
alongside
Seo
Eun-soo
as
Lee
Hye-joo,
Yoon
Hyun-soo,
Choi
Woo-sung,
Lee
Dong-hwi,
Choi
Deok-moon,
Song
Wook-kyung
as
Byun
Dae-sik,
Nam
Hyun-woo
as
Oh
Ji-seop,
Jo
Han-jun
as
Hwang
Soo-man,
Ryu
Yeon-seok
as
Song
Jae-deok,
Yoon
Woo
as
Kim
Sun-kyung,
and
Lee
Suk-hyeong
as
Jung
Kook-jin,
among
others.
Additionally,
actor
Choi
Bool-am
makes
a
special
appearance
in
the
series.
CHIEF
DETECTIVE
1958
EPISODE
2
OTT
RELEASE
DATE,
TIME,
&
PLATFORM
DETAILS
Yesterday
marked
the
premiere
of
Chief
Detective
1958,
exclusively
on
Disney+
Hotstar.
The
show's
second
episode
is
set
to
release
today
(April
20).
Yes,
you
read
that
correctly!
According
to
reports,
new
episodes
will
premiere
every
Friday
and
Saturday
at
21:50
Korean
Standard
Time
(KST),
equivalent
to
6:20
pm
Indian
Standard
Time
(IST).
Furthermore,
the
series
will
be
broadcasted
on
the
local
channel
MBC
TV
in
South
Korea.
This
crime-drama
has
been
created
by
Park
Jae-beom,
with
production
overseen
by
Ahn
Eun-mi,
Kim
Ji-ha,
and
Yoon
Hong-mi.
Story first published: Saturday, April 20, 2024, 0:15 [IST]