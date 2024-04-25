Chief Detective 1958 Episode 3 OTT Release Date, Time, Platform: When & Where To Watch? What To Expect?

Chief Detective 1958 Episode 3 OTT Release Date Update: Featuring Lee Je-hoon, Lee Dong-hwi, Choi Woo-sung, and Yoon Hyun-soo in pivotal roles, Chief Detective 1958 has captivated audiences' interest since its announcement. Directed by Kim Seong-hoon and written by Kim Young-shin, this prequel to the acclaimed 1970s Korean drama Chief Inspector finally premiered last week, sparking anticipation among fans eagerly awaiting the third episode.

As the first-two episodes garnered positive feedback, here's a comprehensive overview of the series and what to expect in the upcoming third episode.

ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT CHIEF DETECTIVE 1958 SERIES

Chief Detective 1958 chronicles the journey of Park Young-han, a celebrated detective renowned for his prowess in unraveling several mysteries. The trailer offered glimpses of his collaboration with three colleagues as they confront crimes and unite to catch criminals together.

The stellar ensemble cast features Lee Je-hoon as Park Young-han, alongside Seo Eun-soo as Lee Hye-joo, Yoon Hyun-soo, Choi Woo-sung, Lee Dong-hwi, Choi Deok-moon, Song Wook-kyung as Byun Dae-sik, Nam Hyun-woo as Oh Ji-seop, Jo Han-jun as Hwang Soo-man, Ryu Yeon-seok as Song Jae-deok, Yoon Woo as Kim Sun-kyung, and Lee Suk-hyeong as Jung Kook-jin, among others. Additionally, actor Choi Bool-am makes a special appearance in the series.

CHIEF DETECTIVE 1958 EPISODE 3 OTT RELEASE DATE, TIME, & PLATFORM DETAILS

Last week marked the debut of Chief Detective 1958, exclusively available on Disney+ Hotstar. The eagerly anticipated third episode is scheduled for release tomorrow (April 26). Yes, you read that correctly! According to reports, new episodes will premiere every Friday and Saturday at 21:50 Korean Standard Time (KST), equivalent to 6:20 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

Moreover, the series will also be aired on the local channel MBC TV in South Korea. This captivating crime drama has been created by Park Jae-beom, with production overseen by Ahn Eun-mi, Kim Ji-ha, and Yoon Hong-mi.

How excited are you about the premiere of Chief Detective 1958 Episode 3? Share youre views in the comments section below.