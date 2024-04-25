Chief Detective 1958 Episode 3 OTT Release Date, Time, Platform: When & Where To Watch? What To Expect?

Chief
Detective
1958
Episode
3
OTT
Release
Date
Update:
Featuring
Lee
Je-hoon,
Lee
Dong-hwi,
Choi
Woo-sung,
and
Yoon
Hyun-soo
in
pivotal
roles,
Chief
Detective
1958
has
captivated
audiences'
interest
since
its
announcement.
Directed
by
Kim
Seong-hoon
and
written
by
Kim
Young-shin,
this
prequel
to
the
acclaimed
1970s
Korean
drama
Chief
Inspector
finally
premiered
last
week,
sparking
anticipation
among
fans
eagerly
awaiting
the
third
episode.
As
the
first-two
episodes
garnered
positive
feedback,
here's
a
comprehensive
overview
of
the
series
and
what
to
expect
in
the
upcoming
third
episode.
Chief
Detective
1958
chronicles
the
journey
of
Park
Young-han,
a
celebrated
detective
renowned
for
his
prowess
in
unraveling
several
mysteries.
The
trailer
offered
glimpses
of
his
collaboration
with
three
colleagues
as
they
confront
crimes
and
unite
to
catch
criminals
together.
The
stellar
ensemble
cast
features
Lee
Je-hoon
as
Park
Young-han,
alongside
Seo
Eun-soo
as
Lee
Hye-joo,
Yoon
Hyun-soo,
Choi
Woo-sung,
Lee
Dong-hwi,
Choi
Deok-moon,
Song
Wook-kyung
as
Byun
Dae-sik,
Nam
Hyun-woo
as
Oh
Ji-seop,
Jo
Han-jun
as
Hwang
Soo-man,
Ryu
Yeon-seok
as
Song
Jae-deok,
Yoon
Woo
as
Kim
Sun-kyung,
and
Lee
Suk-hyeong
as
Jung
Kook-jin,
among
others.
Additionally,
actor
Choi
Bool-am
makes
a
special
appearance
in
the
series.
Last
week
marked
the
debut
of
Chief
Detective
1958,
exclusively
available
on
Disney+
Hotstar.
The
eagerly
anticipated
third
episode
is
scheduled
for
release
tomorrow
(April
26).
Yes,
you
read
that
correctly!
According
to
reports,
new
episodes
will
premiere
every
Friday
and
Saturday
at
21:50
Korean
Standard
Time
(KST),
equivalent
to
6:20
pm
Indian
Standard
Time
(IST).
Moreover,
the
series
will
also
be
aired
on
the
local
channel
MBC
TV
in
South
Korea.
This
captivating
crime
drama
has
been
created
by
Park
Jae-beom,
with
production
overseen
by
Ahn
Eun-mi,
Kim
Ji-ha,
and
Yoon
Hong-mi.
How
excited
are
you
about
the
premiere
of
Chief
Detective
1958
Episode
3?
