Chief Detective 1958 Episode 4 OTT Release Date, Time, Platform: When & Where To Watch Online In India?

Chief Detective 1958 Episode 4 OTT Release Date Update: Starring Lee Je-hoon, Lee Dong-hwi, Choi Woo-sung, and Yoon Hyun-soo in significant roles, Chief Detective 1958 has captured audiences' attention since its inception. Directed by Kim Seong-hoon and written by Kim Young-shin, this prequel to the revered 1970s Korean drama Chief Inspector finally debuted last week, igniting excitement among fans eagerly anticipating the fourth episode.

With the initial three episodes receiving acclaim, here's an in-depth look at the series and a glimpse of what to anticipate in the forthcoming fourth episode.

DETAILS ABOUT CHIEF DETECTIVE 1958 SERIES

Chief Detective 1958 follows the adventures of Park Young-han, a renowned detective celebrated for his skill in solving numerous mysteries. The trailer provided glimpses of his collaboration with three colleagues as they tackle crimes and join forces to arrest criminals.

The remarkable ensemble cast features Lee Je-hoon as Park Young-han and Seo Eun-soo as Lee Hye-joo. They are joined by Yoon Hyun-soo, Choi Woo-sung, Lee Dong-hwi, Choi Deok-moon, Song Wook-kyung as Byun Dae-sik, Nam Hyun-woo as Oh Ji-seop, Jo Han-jun as Hwang Soo-man, Ryu Yeon-seok as Song Jae-deok, Yoon Woo as Kim Sun-kyung, and Lee Suk-hyeong as Jung Kook-jin, among others. Additionally, actor Choi Bool-am makes a special appearance in the series.

CHIEF DETECTIVE 1958 EPISODE 4 OTT RELEASE DATE, TIME, & PLATFORM DETAILS

Last week saw the premiere of Chief Detective 1958, exclusively available on Disney+ Hotstar. The eagerly awaited fourth episode is set to debut today (April 27). That's right! As per reports, new episodes will air every Friday and Saturday at 21:50 Korean Standard Time (KST), corresponding to 6:20 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

Furthermore, the series will also be broadcasted on the local channel MBC TV in South Korea. This enthralling crime drama has been crafted by Park Jae-beom, with production overseen by Ahn Eun-mi, Kim Ji-ha, and Yoon Hong-mi.

Keep watching this space for more updates!