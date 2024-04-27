Chief Detective 1958 Episode 4 OTT Release Date, Time, Platform: When & Where To Watch Online In India?

Chief
Detective
1958
Episode
4
OTT
Release
Date
Update:
Starring
Lee
Je-hoon,
Lee
Dong-hwi,
Choi
Woo-sung,
and
Yoon
Hyun-soo
in
significant
roles,
Chief
Detective
1958
has
captured
audiences'
attention
since
its
inception.
Directed
by
Kim
Seong-hoon
and
written
by
Kim
Young-shin,
this
prequel
to
the
revered
1970s
Korean
drama
Chief
Inspector
finally
debuted
last
week,
igniting
excitement
among
fans
eagerly
anticipating
the
fourth
episode.
With
the
initial
three
episodes
receiving
acclaim,
here's
an
in-depth
look
at
the
series
and
a
glimpse
of
what
to
anticipate
in
the
forthcoming
fourth
episode.
DETAILS
ABOUT
CHIEF
DETECTIVE
1958
SERIES
Chief
Detective
1958
follows
the
adventures
of
Park
Young-han,
a
renowned
detective
celebrated
for
his
skill
in
solving
numerous
mysteries.
The
trailer
provided
glimpses
of
his
collaboration
with
three
colleagues
as
they
tackle
crimes
and
join
forces
to
arrest
criminals.
The
remarkable
ensemble
cast
features
Lee
Je-hoon
as
Park
Young-han
and
Seo
Eun-soo
as
Lee
Hye-joo.
They
are
joined
by
Yoon
Hyun-soo,
Choi
Woo-sung,
Lee
Dong-hwi,
Choi
Deok-moon,
Song
Wook-kyung
as
Byun
Dae-sik,
Nam
Hyun-woo
as
Oh
Ji-seop,
Jo
Han-jun
as
Hwang
Soo-man,
Ryu
Yeon-seok
as
Song
Jae-deok,
Yoon
Woo
as
Kim
Sun-kyung,
and
Lee
Suk-hyeong
as
Jung
Kook-jin,
among
others.
Additionally,
actor
Choi
Bool-am
makes
a
special
appearance
in
the
series.
CHIEF
DETECTIVE
1958
EPISODE
4
OTT
RELEASE
DATE,
TIME,
&
PLATFORM
DETAILS
Last
week
saw
the
premiere
of
Chief
Detective
1958,
exclusively
available
on
Disney+
Hotstar.
The
eagerly
awaited
fourth
episode
is
set
to
debut
today
(April
27).
That's
right!
As
per
reports,
new
episodes
will
air
every
Friday
and
Saturday
at
21:50
Korean
Standard
Time
(KST),
corresponding
to
6:20
pm
Indian
Standard
Time
(IST).
Furthermore,
the
series
will
also
be
broadcasted
on
the
local
channel
MBC
TV
in
South
Korea.
This
enthralling
crime
drama
has
been
crafted
by
Park
Jae-beom,
with
production
overseen
by
Ahn
Eun-mi,
Kim
Ji-ha,
and
Yoon
Hong-mi.
Story first published: Saturday, April 27, 2024, 9:35 [IST]