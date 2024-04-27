Crew OTT Release Date & Platform: When Will Kareena-Tabu-Kriti’s Film Stream Online? UPDATE

Crew OTT Release Date Update: After the box office success of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Article 370, and Shaitaan, Bollywood enthusiasts were treated to the release of another eagerly awaited film, Crew, last month. Helmed by Rajesh Krishnan, this women-centric movie stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon as the three protagonists.

In Crew, Tabu, Kareena, and Kriti portray cabin crew members who have dreams of attaining success and wealth. However, their aspirations take an unexpected turn when they find themselves entangled in a scheme, prompting them to plan a heist. Besides the lead trio, the film also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma in special appearances.

Since its release, a segment of fans has eagerly anticipated its arrival on OTT platforms. Wondering when will Crew stream online? Well, we've fetched the required information for you all below.

CREW OTT RELEASE DATE UPDATE: HERE'S WHEN & WHERE THE FILM IS LIKELY TO STREAM

As per reports, Netflix India has secured the streaming rights for Crew. Films like Fighter, Animal, and Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya made their OTT debut two months following their theatrical release. Consequently, it's anticipated that Crew will follow suit, likely premiering digitally in May. However, an official confirmation regarding the date is still pending.

CREW BOX OFFICE VERDICT

Co-produced by Rhea Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, and Digvijay Purohit under the banners of Anil Kapoor Films, Balaji Motion Pictures, and Communication Network, Crew has emerged as a significant box office success. The captivating onscreen chemistry of the lead trio captured the considerable attention of fans, entertaining them with its heist-drama narrative.

Within just nine days of its release, the film achieved the remarkable feat of entering the Rs 100 crore club worldwide, and it continues to maintain its momentum at the box office. Within four weeks of its theatrical run, Crew has surpassed the Rs 70 crore mark at the ticket window and has almost exhausted its theatrical run.