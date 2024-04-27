Crew OTT Release Date & Platform: When Will Kareena-Tabu-Kriti’s Film Stream Online? UPDATE

Crew
OTT
Release
Date
Update:
After
the
box
office
success
of
Teri
Baaton
Mein
Aisa
Uljha
Jiya,
Article
370,
and
Shaitaan,
Bollywood
enthusiasts
were
treated
to
the
release
of
another
eagerly
awaited
film,
Crew,
last
month.
Helmed
by
Rajesh
Krishnan,
this
women-centric
movie
stars
Kareena
Kapoor
Khan,
Tabu,
and
Kriti
Sanon
as
the
three
protagonists.
In
Crew,
Tabu,
Kareena,
and
Kriti
portray
cabin
crew
members
who
have
dreams
of
attaining
success
and
wealth.
However,
their
aspirations
take
an
unexpected
turn
when
they
find
themselves
entangled
in
a
scheme,
prompting
them
to
plan
a
heist.
Besides
the
lead
trio,
the
film
also
stars
Diljit
Dosanjh
and
Kapil
Sharma
in
special
appearances.
Since
its
release,
a
segment
of
fans
has
eagerly
anticipated
its
arrival
on
OTT
platforms.
Wondering
when
will
Crew
stream
online?
Well,
we've
fetched
the
required
information
for
you
all
below.
As
per
reports,
Netflix
India
has
secured
the
streaming
rights
for
Crew.
Films
like
Fighter,
Animal,
and
Teri
Baaton
Mein
Aisa
Uljha
Jiya
made
their
OTT
debut
two
months
following
their
theatrical
release.
Consequently,
it's
anticipated
that
Crew
will
follow
suit,
likely
premiering
digitally
in
May.
However,
an
official
confirmation
regarding
the
date
is
still
pending.
CREW
BOX
OFFICE
VERDICT
Co-produced
by
Rhea
Kapoor,
Anil
Kapoor,
Ekta
Kapoor,
and
Digvijay
Purohit
under
the
banners
of
Anil
Kapoor
Films,
Balaji
Motion
Pictures,
and
Communication
Network,
Crew
has
emerged
as
a
significant
box
office
success.
The
captivating
onscreen
chemistry
of
the
lead
trio
captured
the
considerable
attention
of
fans,
entertaining
them
with
its
heist-drama
narrative.
Within
just
nine
days
of
its
release,
the
film
achieved
the
remarkable
feat
of
entering
the
Rs
100
crore
club
worldwide,
and
it
continues
to
maintain
its
momentum
at
the
box
office.
Within
four
weeks
of
its
theatrical
run,
Crew
has
surpassed
the
Rs
70
crore
mark
at
the
ticket
window
and
has
almost
exhausted
its
theatrical
run.
