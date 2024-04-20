Crew OTT Release Date & Platform: When & Where To Watch Kareena-Tabu-Kriti’s Film Online? Here’s What We Know

Crew
OTT
Release
Date
Update:
Following
the
box
office
successes
of
Teri
Baaton
Mein
Aisa
Uljha
Jiya,
Article
370,
and
Shaitaan,
Bollywood
fans
witnessed
the
release
of
another
highly
anticipated
film
Crew
last
month.
Directed
by
Rajesh
Krishnan,
the
women-centric
film
features
Kareena
Kapoor
Khan,
Tabu,
and
Kriti
Sanon
in
the
lead
roles.
CREW
BOX
OFFICE
SUCCESS
AND
COLLECTION
UPDATE
Co-produced
by
Rhea
Kapoor,
Anil
Kapoor,
Ekta
Kapoor,
and
Digvijay
Purohit
under
the
banners
of
Anil
Kapoor
Films,
Balaji
Motion
Pictures,
and
Communication
Network,
Crew
has
turned
out
to
be
a
huge
box-office
success.
With
the
lead
trio's
onscreen
chemistry
garnering
considerable
attention,
moviegoers
thoroughly
enjoyed
the
heist-drama.
In
just
nine
days
after
its
release,
the
film
entered
the
Rs
100
crore
club
worldwide
and
is
still
performing
well
at
the
box
office.
In
three
weeks
after
hitting
the
silver
screens,
Crew
has
finally
crossed
the
Rs
70
crore
mark
at
the
ticket
window.
In
the
film,
Tabu,
Kareena,
and
Kriti
portray
cabin
crew
members
whose
ambition
to
become
successful
and
rich.
However,
their
lives
take
a
dramatic
turn
when
unforeseen
circumstances
entangle
them
in
a
web
of
deception
fueled
by
financial
motives
and
they
plan
a
heist.
Ever
since
its
release,
a
section
of
fans
are
looking
forward
to
its
OTT
premiere.
CREW
OTT
RELEASE
DATE
&
PLATFORM:
WHEN
&
WHERE
TO
WATCH
ONLINE?
According
to
reports,
Netflix
India
has
acquired
the
streaming
rights
for
Crew.
Movies
such
as
Fighter,
Animal,
and
Sam
Bahadur
premiered
on
OTT
platforms
two
months
after
their
theatrical
release.
Hence,
Crew
is
expected
to
have
its
digital
premiere
after
the
same
duration,
most
probably
in
May.
However,
an
official
confirmation
regarding
the
date
is
still
awaited.
Along
with
the
lead
trio,
the
film
also
features
Diljit
Dosanjh
and
Kapil
Sharma
in
special
appearances.
Are
you
excited
about
the
OTT
release
of
Crew?
Share
your
views
in
the
comments
section
below.
Story first published: Saturday, April 20, 2024, 10:00 [IST]