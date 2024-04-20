Crew OTT Release Date & Platform: When & Where To Watch Kareena-Tabu-Kriti’s Film Online? Here’s What We Know

Crew OTT Release Date Update: Following the box office successes of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Article 370, and Shaitaan, Bollywood fans witnessed the release of another highly anticipated film Crew last month. Directed by Rajesh Krishnan, the women-centric film features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles.

CREW BOX OFFICE SUCCESS AND COLLECTION UPDATE

Co-produced by Rhea Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, and Digvijay Purohit under the banners of Anil Kapoor Films, Balaji Motion Pictures, and Communication Network, Crew has turned out to be a huge box-office success. With the lead trio's onscreen chemistry garnering considerable attention, moviegoers thoroughly enjoyed the heist-drama.

In just nine days after its release, the film entered the Rs 100 crore club worldwide and is still performing well at the box office. In three weeks after hitting the silver screens, Crew has finally crossed the Rs 70 crore mark at the ticket window.

In the film, Tabu, Kareena, and Kriti portray cabin crew members whose ambition to become successful and rich. However, their lives take a dramatic turn when unforeseen circumstances entangle them in a web of deception fueled by financial motives and they plan a heist. Ever since its release, a section of fans are looking forward to its OTT premiere.

CREW OTT RELEASE DATE & PLATFORM: WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH ONLINE?

According to reports, Netflix India has acquired the streaming rights for Crew. Movies such as Fighter, Animal, and Sam Bahadur premiered on OTT platforms two months after their theatrical release. Hence, Crew is expected to have its digital premiere after the same duration, most probably in May. However, an official confirmation regarding the date is still awaited.

Along with the lead trio, the film also features Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma in special appearances.

Are you excited about the OTT release of Crew? Share your views in the comments section below.