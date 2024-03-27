Crew Cast Fees: Kareena Is HIGHEST Paid; Check Salaries Of Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh & Others Here

Crew Cast Salary: After the box office success of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Article 370, and Shaitaan, Bollywood is set to witness the release of another much-awaited film. Well, you must have guessed it right! We're talking about Rajesh Krishnan's directorial venture Crew featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles.

CREW RELEASE DATE, PLOT, AND OTHER DETAILS

Jointly Produced by Rhea Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, and Digvijay Purohit under Anil Kapoor Films, Balaji Motion Pictures, and Communication Network, Crew ghas been creating a huge buzz ever since the makers unveiled the first look posters last month. As the onscreen chemistry between the lead trio is grabbing a lot of eyeballs, fans are eagerly awaiting its theatrical release.

The movie features Tabu, Kareena, and Kriti portraying cabin crew members. As shown in the trailer, the trio is determined to excel in their careers. However, their lives take a dramatic twist when they get involved in unforeseen circumstances, deepening their involvement in a web of lies due to money.

Well, their wait is ending soon as Crew is set to hit the theatres this Friday (March 29). Amidst all this, let's take a look at the fee changed by the film's starcast.

CREW CAST FEES

Kareena Kapoor Khan Crew Salary

According to a Lehren report, Kareena Kapoor Khan's remuneration for the movie Crew is estimated to be around Rs 10 crore. As expected, Bebo is the highest-paid actor in the star cast. She is playing the role of Jasmine Rana in the film.

Tabu Crew Salary

In contrast, seasoned actress Tabu is said to essaying the character of Geeta Sethi and reportedly commanded a salary of approximately Rs 3-4 crore.

Kriti Sanon Crew Salary

Basking in the success of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (TBMAUJ) with Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon took home Rs 3-4 crore for her character Divya Rana.

Diljit Dosanjh Crew Salary

Singing sensation-turned-actor Diljit Dosanjh is playing the pivotal role of Jai Singh Rathore in Crew. He reportedly got a compensation of Rs 3 crore.

Kapil Sharma Crew Salary

The hugely popular comedian is doing a special appearance in Crew for which he's said to have charged Rs 40-50 lakh. However, the movie's production team has yet to officially confirm this information.

Are you excited to watch Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon's film in theatres? Tell us in the comments section below.