Crew Cast Fees: Kareena Is HIGHEST Paid; Check Salaries Of Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh & Others Here

After
the
box
office
success
of
Teri
Baaton
Mein
Aisa
Uljha
Jiya,
Article
370,
and
Shaitaan,
Bollywood
is
set
to
witness
the
release
of
another
much-awaited
film.
Well,
you
must
have
guessed
it
right!
We're
talking
about
Rajesh
Krishnan's
directorial
venture
Crew
featuring
Kareena
Kapoor
Khan,
Tabu,
and
Kriti
Sanon
in
the
lead
roles.
CREW
RELEASE
DATE,
PLOT,
AND
OTHER
DETAILS
Jointly
Produced
by
Rhea
Kapoor,
Anil
Kapoor,
Ekta
Kapoor,
and
Digvijay
Purohit
under
Anil
Kapoor
Films,
Balaji
Motion
Pictures,
and
Communication
Network,
Crew
ghas
been
creating
a
huge
buzz
ever
since
the
makers
unveiled
the
first
look
posters
last
month.
As
the
onscreen
chemistry
between
the
lead
trio
is
grabbing
a
lot
of
eyeballs,
fans
are
eagerly
awaiting
its
theatrical
release.
The
movie
features
Tabu,
Kareena,
and
Kriti
portraying
cabin
crew
members.
As
shown
in
the
trailer,
the
trio
is
determined
to
excel
in
their
careers.
However,
their
lives
take
a
dramatic
twist
when
they
get
involved
in
unforeseen
circumstances,
deepening
their
involvement
in
a
web
of
lies
due
to
money.
Well,
their
wait
is
ending
soon
as
Crew
is
set
to
hit
the
theatres
this
Friday
(March
29).
Amidst
all
this,
let's
take
a
look
at
the
fee
changed
by
the
film's
starcast.
According
to
a
Lehren
report,
Kareena
Kapoor
Khan's
remuneration
for
the
movie
Crew
is
estimated
to
be
around
Rs
10
crore.
As
expected,
Bebo
is
the
highest-paid
actor
in
the
star
cast.
She
is
playing
the
role
of
Jasmine
Rana
in
the
film.
Tabu
Crew
Salary
In
contrast,
seasoned
actress
Tabu
is
said
to
essaying
the
character
of
Geeta
Sethi
and
reportedly
commanded
a
salary
of
approximately
Rs
3-4
crore.
Kriti
Sanon
Crew
Salary
Basking
in
the
success
of
Teri
Baaton
Mein
Aisa
Uljha
Jiya
(TBMAUJ)
with
Shahid
Kapoor,
Kriti
Sanon
took
home
Rs
3-4
crore
for
her
character
Divya
Rana.
Diljit
Dosanjh
Crew
Salary
Singing
sensation-turned-actor
Diljit
Dosanjh
is
playing
the
pivotal
role
of
Jai
Singh
Rathore
in
Crew.
He
reportedly
got
a
compensation
of
Rs
3
crore.
Kapil
Sharma
Crew
Salary
The
hugely
popular
comedian
is
doing
a
special
appearance
in
Crew
for
which
he's
said
to
have
charged
Rs
40-50
lakh.
However,
the
movie's
production
team
has
yet
to
officially
confirm
this
information.
