Heeramandi Cast FEES: Sonakshi Sinha Is HIGHEST Paid; Gets 100% More Salary Than Manisha Koirala!

Heeramandi
Cast
Fees:
Sanjay
Leela
Bhansali's
maiden
web
show
Heeramandi:
The
Diamond
Bazaar
is
getting
bigger
and
better
with
each
passing
day.
Fans
are
eagerly
awaiting
the
release
of
the
Netflix
and
trust
us,
the
anticpation
is
real.
The
8-episode
series
is
touted
to
be
the
biggest
web
show
from
India
on
a
streaming
giant.
Heeramandi
is
said
to
be
the
most
expensive
web
series
ever
made
in
India
and
given
the
promos,
SLB's
lavish
sets
and
intoxicating
visuals,
it's
surely
going
to
be
a
visual
extravaganza.
The
staggering
salaries
of
the
star-cast
will
leave
you
stunned.
Read
on...
Heeramandi
Cast,
Release
Date,
Plot
Deets
&
More
Jointly
diected
by
Sanjay
Leela
Bhansali
and
Mitakshara
Kumar,
Heeramandi:
The
Diamond
Bazaar
is
said
to
be
made
on
a
whopping
budget
of
over
Rs
200
CRORES!
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
The
series
stars
Sonakshi
Sinha,
Aditi
Rao
Hydari,
Manisha
Koirala,
Richa
Chadha,
Sharmin
Segal
and
Sanjeeda
Shaikh
as
tawaifs
(courtesans).
The
series
also
boasts
a
dynamic
male
cast
including
Fardeen
Khan,
Taha
Shah
Badussha,
Shekhar
Suman,
and
Adhyayan
Suman
in
significant
roles.
Set
in
pre-independent
India
against
a
burgeoning
freedom
movement,portrays
the
epic
saga
of
love,
betrayal,
power
and
freedom.
Heeramandi:
The
Diamond
Bazaar
is
all
set
to
release
on
Netflix
on
1st
May
2024!
Sonakshi
Sinha
is
all
set
to
allure
the
audience
as
Fareedan,
for
which
she
has
been
allegedly
a
whopping
paycheck
of
Rs
2
CRORES!
She
is
the
highest
paid
member
of
the
Heeramandi
team.
Her
remuneration
is
apparently
100%
higher
than
of
what
Manisha
is
getting.
Aditi
Rao
Hydari
Heeramandi
Salary
Recently-engaged
Aditi
Rao
Hydari,
who
plays
the
role
of
Bibbojaan,
is
getting
a
remuneration
of
Rs
1-1.5
crores
for
Heeramandi.
Richa
Chadha
Heeramandi
Salary
Soon-to-be-mommy
Richa
Chadha's
fee
for
essaying
Lajjo
in
the
SLB
series
is
said
to
be
around
Rs
1
crore.
It's
'life
come
a
full
circle'
moment
for
Sharmin
Sehgal.
After
making
her
Bollywood
debut
in
Malaal,
produced
by
Bhansali,
she
will
be
portraying
Alamzeb
in
her
uncle's
series.
If
reports
are
to
be
believed,
she
toke
home
a
paycheck
of
Rs
35
lakhs.
Sanjeeda
Sheikh
Heeramandi
Salary
Sanjeeda
Sheikh,
who
was
seen
in
films
like
Fighter
and
Taish
among
others,
essays
the
role
of
Waheeda.
Reportedly,
she
charged
a
remuneration
of
Rs
45
lakhs.