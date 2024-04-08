Heeramandi Trailer Release Date & Time: Here’s When & Where To Watch The Much-Awaited Glimpse

Heeramandi
Trailer
Release
Date:
Director
Sanjay
Leela
Bhansali's
much-anticipated
OTT
series,
Heeramandi:
The
Diamond
Bazaar,
is
on
the
brink
of
release,
and
fans
eagerly
anticipate
its
premiere.
Since
its
announcement,
the
show
has
been
grabbing
attention
for
its
lavish
sets,
huge
budget,
and
an
ensemble
cast
featuring
Sonakshi
Sinha,
Aditi
Rao
Hydari,
Richa
Chadha,
and
Manisha
Koirala,
among
others.
Following
the
unveiling
of
teasers
and
songs
from
Heeramandi,
the
makers
revealed
the
show's
release
date
last
month.
Well,
today
(April
8),
the
team
also
unveiled
the
trailer
release
date.
At
the
mere
mention
of
Sanjay
Leela
Bhansali's
name,
what
immediately
springs
to
mind
are
the
grand
sets
where
each
character
embodies
a
saga
of
its
own.
HEERAMANDI
TRAILER
RELEASE
DATE
AND
TIME
DETAILS
The
anticipation
surrounding
the
trailer
of
Heeramandi:
The
Diamond
Bazaar
has
been
palpable
and
the
wait
is
ending
very
soon.
Streaming
giant
Netflix
took
to
social
media
to
announce
that
the
trailer
will
drop
tomorrow
(April
9).
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
Netflix's
social
media
handle,
where
the
series
will
be
streamed,
captioned
the
post
with
excitement,
"The
TRAILER
for
Sanjay
Leela
Bhansali's
first-ever
series-
set
in
the
beautiful,
majestic
world
of
Heeramandi:
The
Diamond
Bazaar
arrives-
TOMORROW
Are
you
ready?
Heeramandi:
The
Diamond
Bazaar
TRAILER
OUT
TOMORROW!"
As
mentioned
above,
the
Heeramandi
trailer
will
be
released
tomorrow
(February
30)
on
YouTube
and
other
official
social
media
handles
of
Netflix
and
Bhansali
productions.
The
film's
star
cast
will
also
share
it
on
their
verified
social
media
handles.
HEERAMANDI
FULL
CAST,
PLOT,
BUDGET
&
OTHER
DETAILS
For
the
uninitiated,
Heeramandi:
The
Diamond
Bazaar
also
stars
Shekhar
Suman,
Adhyayan
Suman,
Taha
Shah
Badussha,
and
Fardeen
Khan
in
pivotal
roles.
The
highly
anticipated
series
is
set
to
premiere
on
Netflix
on
May
1.
Described
as
an
epic
saga
revolving
around
themes
of
love,
power,
revenge,
and
freedom,
the
series
reportedly
delves
into
the
cultural
milieu
of
Heeramandi,
a
vibrant
district,
by
narrating
the
tales
of
courtesans
and
their
patrons
against
the
backdrop
of
India's
struggle
for
independence
in
the
1940s.
Based
on
the
concept
by
Moin
Beg,
Heeramandi:
The
Diamond
Bazaar
is
both
created
and
directed
by
Bhansali,
who
also
serves
as
a
producer
on
the
show.
Reportedly
one
of
the
filmmaker's
most
ambitious
projects,
the
show
is
said
to
be
crafted
with
a
staggering
budget
of
Rs
200
crore.