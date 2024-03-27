Heeramandi OTT Release Date Announced: Here’s When & Where To Watch Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Show

Heeramandi
Release
Date
Revealed:
Filmmaker
Sanjay
Leela
Bhansali's
highly-anticipated
OTT
series,
Heeramandi:
The
Diamond
Bazaar,
is
set
to
release
very
soon
and
fans
are
looking
forward
to
watch
it.
Ever
since
its
announcement,
the
OTT
show
has
been
making
headlines
due
to
its
high
budget
and
a
talented
cast
comprising
Sonakshi
Sinha,
Aditi
Rao
Hydari,
Richa
Chadha,
and
Manisha
Koirala
among
others.
HEERAMANDI
RELEASE
DATE
ANNOUNCEMENT
EVENT
DETAILS
After
the
teaser
and
songs
of
Heeramandi,
the
much-awaited
release
date
of
the
show
has
been
finally
announced
by
the
makers.
The
premiere
date
was
unveiled
during
a
spectacular
drone
light
show
event
held
at
the
Mahalaxmi
Race
Course
in
South
Mumbai
today
(March
27).
A
captivating
glimpse
into
the
world
of
Heeramandi:
The
Diamond
Bazaar
was
presented
through
an
aerial
formation
of
drones.
The
event
was
graced
by
the
star-studded
cast
of
the
show,
including
Sharmin
Segal
and
Sanjeeda
Sheikh,
along
with
Prerna
Singh,
CEO
of
Bhansali
Productions,
and
Tanya
Bami,
Director
of
Series
at
Netflix
India.
HEERAMANDI
RELEASE
DATE:
WHEN
AND
WHERE
TO
WATCH
BHANSALI'S
SHOW?
Heeramandi
is
confirmed
to
premiere
on
the
OTT
giant
Netflix
on
May
1.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
To
watch
it,
fans
have
to
install
the
Netflix
app
on
their
mobile
phones,
laptops,
smart
TVs,
or
laptops.
Then,
choose
the
plan
accordingly
to
subscribe
and
watch
the
much-hyped
show
that
marks
Bhansali's
digital
debut.
HEERAMANDI
PLOT,
BUDGET,
AND
OTHER
DETAILS
Described
as
an
epic
saga
of
love,
power,
revenge,
and
freedom,
the
series
reportedly
delves
into
the
cultural
complexities
of
Heeramandi,
a
vibrant
district,
through
the
narratives
of
courtesans
and
their
patrons
against
the
backdrop
of
India's
turbulent
freedom
struggle
in
the
1940s.
Based
on
the
concept
by
Moin
Beg,
Heeramandi:
The
Diamond
Bazaar
is
both
created
and
directed
by
Bhansali,
who
also
serves
as
a
producer
on
the
show.
The
show
is
among
Bhansali's
most
ambitious
projects
and
is
reportedly
made
on
a
budget
of
a
whopping
Rs
200
crore.