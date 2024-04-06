Here’s a Sneak-Peak Into The Second Episode Of Netflix's The Great Indian Kapil Show

The
first
episode
of
Netflix's
The
Great
Indian
Kapil
Show
had
a
smooth
take
off,
trended
in
14
countries
and
landed
at
#3
on
the
Global
Top
10
series
list.
The
audiences
cheered
wholeheartedly
Sunil
Grover
marked
his
return
with
the
character
of
Dafli.
The
anticipation
was
high
for
the
upcoming
episode
with
Indian
Cricket
Team
captain
Rohit
Sharma
and
batsman
Shreyas
Iyer
as
the
nation
celebrates
the
ongoing
cricketing
fervor.
The
wait
is
finally
over
and
the
countdown
begins
as
The
Great
Indian
Kapil
Show
is
all
set
to
drop
its
second
episode
tonight!
There's
a
lot
in
store.
Take
a
look:
1.
Amidst
a
thunderous
welcome,
Rohit
Sharma
and
Shreyas
Iyer
arrive
on
The
Great
Indian
Kapil
Show
A
standing
ovation
from
the
audience,
hoots
&
cheers
and
a
whole
lot
of
fanfare
later,
Kapil
welcomes
the
cricketers
on
stage
and
we
now
know
the
meaning
of
'Sharmaji
Ke
Bete
jaisa
bano'
and
Rohit
Sharma
is
the
perfect
example
of
it!
2.
Shreyas
Iyer's
BIGGEST
achievement
-
revealed!
2017
is
when
Shreyas
became
a
part
of
the
Indian
Cricket
team,
he
then
went
on
to
captain
the
Delhi
team
in
2018
and
became
the
captain
of
KKR
in
2022.
But
in
2024,
Shreyas
achieved
something
that
even
Sachin
Tendulkar
or
MS
Dhoni
couldn't!
Tune
in
to
find
out.
3.
Sunil
Grover
pours
his
heart
out...
Quite
literally!
Sunil
Grover
dons
the
character
of
Engineer
Chumbak
Mital
in
this
episode
and
he
has
quite
a
few
demands.
From
asking
for
a
place
in
the
cricket
team
to
agreeing
to
be
the
tailender,
Chumbak
Mittal
seems
determined
to
get
his
way.
Will
he
be
selected
though?
4.
Chef
Dhaniyalal
and
Airhostess
Mona
have
a
few
shenanigans
planned
as
well
World
famous
Chef
Dhaniyalal
comes
up
with
an
exciting
proposal
for
the
cricketers
and
offers
Badaam
in
return
(WHAT!)
But
before
this
deal
could
go
through,
Airhostess
Mona
puts
a
timely
offer
on
the
table
-
will
the
cricketers
take
up
her
offer?
5.
Know
the
reason
why
cricketers
wear
headphones
at
the
airport!
If
you
thought
it
was
a
style
statement,
Rohit
clears
the
air
and
shares
an
interesting
reason
why
one
sees
them
wearing
headphones
at
the
airport!
You
will
be
surprised.
6.
Don't
miss
the
'AIRPORT
CRICKET
LEAGUE'
with
the
cricketers,
Kapil
and
gang
WHAT!
With
Siddhu
and
Kapil
Dev
as
the
commentators,
we
will
get
to
see
Rohit
and
Shreyas
in
action
(YAYYY)
Tudum
into
The
Great
Indian
Kapil
Show
every
Saturday
at
8pm
only
on
NETFLIX!
Story first published: Saturday, April 6, 2024, 13:32 [IST]