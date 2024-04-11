Madgaon Express OTT Release Date & Platform: When & Where To Watch Kunal Kemmu’s Film Online? DEETS

Madgaon Express OTT Release Date: After the success of mid-sized films like Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya and Article 370, Kunal Kemmu's debut directorial venture Madgaon Express was released last month amid a decent buzz and expectations as its trailer had received a favourable response from moviegoers.

Produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under the banner of Excel Entertainment, Madgaon Express features Divyendu, Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary, and Nora Fatehi in key roles. The comedy hit the theatres on March 22, 2024, and clashed with Randeep Hooda-starrer Swatantrya Veer Savarkar.

As expected Madgaon Express got mixed reviews from critics, however, earned a favourable response from viewers. After a long time, Bollywood fans witness the release of a proper comedy film. However, it underperformed at the box office and a section of moviegoers are still waiting for the digital premiere of Kunal Kemmu's film.

Wondering when will Madgaon Express stream online? Here's what we know so far.

MADGAON EXPRESS OTT RELEASE DATE, PLATFORM: WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH?

Madgaon Express has partnered with Amazon Prime Video, resulting in the streaming rights for the film belonging to the OTT platform. Following its theatrical release, movies are generally anticipated to stream approximately two months later. Hence, the film is likely to premiere online around May or June.

Heeramandi Release Date & Platform: When Will Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Show Stream Online? Check DEETS

Yodha OTT Release Date & Platform: Here's When & Where Sidharth Malhotra's Film Is Likely To Stream Online

So far, the makers haven't yet announced any specific date for Madgaon Express' digital premiere.

MADGAON EXPRESS PLOT AND BOX OFFICE UPDATE

The comedy film tracks the adventures of three childhood friends portrayed by Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu, and Avinash Tiwary as they embark on a trip to Goa, encountering unexpected twists and turns along the way.

After a decent Monday and an even stronger Tuesday, with Madgaon Express experiencing a surge in box office numbers due to a partial holiday, the film continued its momentum into Wednesday, achieving commendable figures. Despite a slight decline to an additional Rs 50 lakhs, compared to Tuesday's collection of Rs 78 lakhs, this decrease was within expected and did not come as a surprise.

With a total business of over Rs 25 crore so far, the film encounters a tough phase ahead, marked by significantly reduced screenings due to Eid releases Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan.

Are you waiting for Madgaon Express OTT premiere? If yes, then why? Tell us in the comments section below.