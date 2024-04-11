Madgaon Express OTT Release Date & Platform: When & Where To Watch Kunal Kemmu’s Film Online? DEETS

Madgaon
Express
OTT
Release
Date:
After
the
success
of
mid-sized
films
like
Teri
Baaton
Mein
Aisa
Uljha
Jiya
and
Article
370,
Kunal
Kemmu's
debut
directorial
venture
Madgaon
Express
was
released
last
month
amid
a
decent
buzz
and
expectations
as
its
trailer
had
received
a
favourable
response
from
moviegoers.
Produced
by
Farhan
Akhtar
and
Ritesh
Sidhwani
under
the
banner
of
Excel
Entertainment,
Madgaon
Express
features
Divyendu,
Pratik
Gandhi,
Avinash
Tiwary,
and
Nora
Fatehi
in
key
roles.
The
comedy
hit
the
theatres
on
March
22,
2024,
and
clashed
with
Randeep
Hooda-starrer
Swatantrya
Veer
Savarkar.
As
expected
Madgaon
Express
got
mixed
reviews
from
critics,
however,
earned
a
favourable
response
from
viewers.
After
a
long
time,
Bollywood
fans
witness
the
release
of
a
proper
comedy
film.
However,
it
underperformed
at
the
box
office
and
a
section
of
moviegoers
are
still
waiting
for
the
digital
premiere
of
Kunal
Kemmu's
film.
Wondering
when
will
Madgaon
Express
stream
online?
Here's
what
we
know
so
far.
MADGAON
EXPRESS
OTT
RELEASE
DATE,
PLATFORM:
WHEN
&
WHERE
TO
WATCH?
Madgaon
Express
has
partnered
with
Amazon
Prime
Video,
resulting
in
the
streaming
rights
for
the
film
belonging
to
the
OTT
platform.
Following
its
theatrical
release,
movies
are
generally
anticipated
to
stream
approximately
two
months
later.
Hence,
the
film
is
likely
to
premiere
online
around
May
or
June.
So
far,
the
makers
haven't
yet
announced
any
specific
date
for
Madgaon
Express'
digital
premiere.
MADGAON
EXPRESS
PLOT
AND
BOX
OFFICE
UPDATE
The
comedy
film
tracks
the
adventures
of
three
childhood
friends
portrayed
by
Pratik
Gandhi,
Divyenndu,
and
Avinash
Tiwary
as
they
embark
on
a
trip
to
Goa,
encountering
unexpected
twists
and
turns
along
the
way.
After
a
decent
Monday
and
an
even
stronger
Tuesday,
with
Madgaon
Express
experiencing
a
surge
in
box
office
numbers
due
to
a
partial
holiday,
the
film
continued
its
momentum
into
Wednesday,
achieving
commendable
figures.
Despite
a
slight
decline
to
an
additional
Rs
50
lakhs,
compared
to
Tuesday's
collection
of
Rs
78
lakhs,
this
decrease
was
within
expected
and
did
not
come
as
a
surprise.
With
a
total
business
of
over
Rs
25
crore
so
far,
the
film
encounters
a
tough
phase
ahead,
marked
by
significantly
reduced
screenings
due
to
Eid
releases
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
and
Maidaan.
Are
you
waiting
for
Madgaon
Express
OTT
premiere?
If
yes,
then
why?
Tell
us
in
the
comments
section
below.