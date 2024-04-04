Mirzapur 3 Release Date: Rasika Duggal’s MAJOR Hint About Mirzapur 4 Ahead Of Season 3 Premiere

Mirzapur
3
OTT
Release
Date
Update:
With
the
previous
two
seasons
proving
to
be
hits,
the
makers
of
the
beloved
web
series,
Mirzapur,
are
preparing
to
enthrall
audiences
once
again
with
its
third
installment.
Produced
by
Ritesh
Sidhwani
and
Farhan
Akhtar
of
Excel
Entertainment
for
Amazon
Prime
Video,
Mirzapur
3
features
Pankaj
Tripathi,
Ali
Fazal,
and
Vijay
Varma
in
significant
roles.
For
those
unacquainted
with
the
series,
Mirzapur
centers
around
Akhandanand
Tripathi,
also
known
as
Kaleen
Bhaiya,
the
influential
mafia
don
ruling
Mirzapur
in
the
Purvanchal
region
of
Uttar
Pradesh.
The
series
debuted
on
Prime
Video
in
2018,
garnering
praise
from
viewers.
Story first published: Thursday, April 4, 2024, 19:59 [IST]