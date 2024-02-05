Mirzapur 3 Release Date & Time: When & Where To Watch New Season Of Pankaj Tripathi’s Show? - UPDATE

Panchayat
3
Release
Date
Update:
Following
the
success
of
its
preceding
two
seasons,
the
makers
of
the
beloved
web
series
Mirzapur
are
gearing
up
to
captivate
audiences
once
again
with
its
third
installment.
Produced
by
Ritesh
Sidhwani
and
Farhan
Akhtar
of
Excel
Entertainment
for
Amazon
Prime
Video,
Mirzapur
3
stars
Pankaj
Tripathi,
Ali
Fazal,
and
Divyendu
Sharma
in
pivotal
roles.
For
those
who
haven't
yet
delved
into
the
series,
Mirzapur
revolves
around
Akhandanand
Tripathi
(portrayed
by
Pankaj
Tripathi),
also
known
as
Kaleen
Bhaiya,
the
powerful
mafia
boss
ruling
over
Mirzapur
in
the
Purvanchal
region
of
Uttar
Pradesh.
The
first
season
of
the
show
premiered
on
Prime
Video
in
2018,
receiving
accolades
from
viewers.
MIRZAPUR
3
RELEASE
DATE,
TIME,
AND
PLATFORM
Since
the
premiere
of
Mirzapur
2
in
2020,
fans
have
been
eagerly
anticipating
the
arrival
of
its
third
season.
While
the
release
date
of
Mirzapur
Season
3
remains
uncertain,
an
update
regarding
the
same
is
finally
out.
The
thrilling
finale
of
Mirzapur's
second
season
left
viewers
speculating
about
the
future
of
their
favorite
characters.
According
to
a
report
on
news9live.com,
Mirzapur
3
is
set
to
debut
on
Amazon
Prime
in
the
final
week
of
March
2024.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
However,
an
official
announcement
regarding
the
show's
premiere
is
still
awaited
from
the
makers'
side.
MIRZAPUR
SEASON
3
STORYLINE
AND
CAST
UPDATE
While
the
confirmed
release
date
remains
undisclosed,
there
is
widespread
speculation
indicating
that
filming
and
post-production
activities
related
to
Mirzapur
3
have
concluded,
hinting
at
the
imminent
arrival
of
the
highly
anticipated
OTT
release.
With
an
exceptional
supporting
cast
comprising
Rasika
Dugal,
Harshita
Shekhar
Gaur,
and
Isha
Talwar
among
others,
Mirzapur
Season
3
continues
to
create
a
huge
buzz
among
fans
who
are
eagerly
awaiting
its
premiere.
The
storyline
of
the
crime
drama
will
once
against
revolve
around
gang
rivalries
and
illicit
arms
trades
in
Uttar
Pradesh
and
Bihar.