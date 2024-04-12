Queen Of Tears Episode 11 OTT Release Date, Time, Platform: When & Where To Watch? What To Expect? UPDATE

Queen Of Tears Episode 11 Release Update: Starring Kim Soo-Hyun and Kim Ji-Won in leading roles, the K-drama Queen of Tears made its Netflix debut last month, receiving a positive response from streaming enthusiasts. With ten episodes already available, fans eagerly await the release of the eleventh episode of this beloved romantic drama.

Curious about the release of Queen Of Tears Episode 11 and details related to it? Don't worry, we've got you covered. Whether you're a devoted K-drama fan or simply looking for a summary of the plot, cast, and characters, we've compiled all the necessary details for you below.

QUEEN OF TEARS PLOT AND STARCAST DETAILS

Queen of Tears traces the romantic journey of Baek Hyun Woo and Hong Hae-in. Despite their contrasting backgrounds, love blossoms between them, culminating in marriage. However, as time elapses, their connection weakens. Interestingly, a pivotal moment reignites their love, injecting new hope into their relationship.

In the series, Kim Soo-Hyun is seen in the role of Baek Hyun-woo, while Kim Ji-won brings Hong Hae-in to life. The ensemble cast includes notable actors such as Lee Joo-bin as Cheon Da-hye, Kwak Dong-yeon as Hong Soo-cheol, Park Sung-hoon as Yoon Eun-sung, Kim Kap-soo as Hong Man-dae, and Jung Jin-young as Hong Beom-jun, among others.

QUEEN OF TEARS EPISODE 11 RELEASE DATE & TIME: WHEN, WHERE TO WATCH IN INDIA?

The beloved Korean drama Queen of Tears is set to unveil its eleventh episode tomorrow (April 13). The premiere episode of the series, which centers on the struggles of a married couple to save their bond, premiered on the OTT platform on March 9, 2024.

Fresh episodes of Queen Of Tears are accessible for streaming every Saturday and Sunday at 21:10 Korean Standard Time (KST), corresponding to 5:20 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). The first season of the show comprises a total of 16 episodes and is set to end this month. However, the makers have announced two bonus episodes which will stream on Netflix after the show's finale.

WHAT TO EXPECT FROM QUEEN OF TEARS EPISODE 11?

In the 10th episode of Queen of Tears, Hae-in divulged the truth about Eun Seong, who had been blackmailing her. Moreover, she continued to address Hyun Woo as her husband, despite their divorce, sparking hope among their fans that their relationship is heading towards reconciliation.

The teaser for Episode 11 hints at a diminishing distance between the couple, signaling the beginning of something significant to be revealed in the forthcoming episode.

How excited are you to watch the Queen of Tears Episode 11? Tell us what you think in the comments section below.