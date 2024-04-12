Queen Of Tears Episode 11 OTT Release Date, Time, Platform: When & Where To Watch? What To Expect? UPDATE

Queen
Of
Tears
Episode
11
Release
Update:
Starring
Kim
Soo-Hyun
and
Kim
Ji-Won
in
leading
roles,
the
K-drama
Queen
of
Tears
made
its
Netflix
debut
last
month,
receiving
a
positive
response
from
streaming
enthusiasts.
With
ten
episodes
already
available,
fans
eagerly
await
the
release
of
the
eleventh
episode
of
this
beloved
romantic
drama.
Curious
about
the
release
of
Queen
Of
Tears
Episode
11
and
details
related
to
it?
Don't
worry,
we've
got
you
covered.
Whether
you're
a
devoted
K-drama
fan
or
simply
looking
for
a
summary
of
the
plot,
cast,
and
characters,
we've
compiled
all
the
necessary
details
for
you
below.
QUEEN
OF
TEARS
PLOT
AND
STARCAST
DETAILS
Queen
of
Tears
traces
the
romantic
journey
of
Baek
Hyun
Woo
and
Hong
Hae-in.
Despite
their
contrasting
backgrounds,
love
blossoms
between
them,
culminating
in
marriage.
However,
as
time
elapses,
their
connection
weakens.
Interestingly,
a
pivotal
moment
reignites
their
love,
injecting
new
hope
into
their
relationship.
In
the
series,
Kim
Soo-Hyun
is
seen
in
the
role
of
Baek
Hyun-woo,
while
Kim
Ji-won
brings
Hong
Hae-in
to
life.
The
ensemble
cast
includes
notable
actors
such
as
Lee
Joo-bin
as
Cheon
Da-hye,
Kwak
Dong-yeon
as
Hong
Soo-cheol,
Park
Sung-hoon
as
Yoon
Eun-sung,
Kim
Kap-soo
as
Hong
Man-dae,
and
Jung
Jin-young
as
Hong
Beom-jun,
among
others.
The
beloved
Korean
drama
Queen
of
Tears
is
set
to
unveil
its
eleventh
episode
tomorrow
(April
13).
The
premiere
episode
of
the
series,
which
centers
on
the
struggles
of
a
married
couple
to
save
their
bond,
premiered
on
the
OTT
platform
on
March
9,
2024.
Fresh
episodes
of
Queen
Of
Tears
are
accessible
for
streaming
every
Saturday
and
Sunday
at
21:10
Korean
Standard
Time
(KST),
corresponding
to
5:20
PM
Indian
Standard
Time
(IST).
The
first
season
of
the
show
comprises
a
total
of
16
episodes
and
is
set
to
end
this
month.
However,
the
makers
have
announced
two
bonus
episodes
which
will
stream
on
Netflix
after
the
show's
finale.
WHAT
TO
EXPECT
FROM
QUEEN
OF
TEARS
EPISODE
11?
In
the
10th
episode
of
Queen
of
Tears,
Hae-in
divulged
the
truth
about
Eun
Seong,
who
had
been
blackmailing
her.
Moreover,
she
continued
to
address
Hyun
Woo
as
her
husband,
despite
their
divorce,
sparking
hope
among
their
fans
that
their
relationship
is
heading
towards
reconciliation.
The
teaser
for
Episode
11
hints
at
a
diminishing
distance
between
the
couple,
signaling
the
beginning
of
something
significant
to
be
revealed
in
the
forthcoming
episode.
How
excited
are
you
to
watch
the
Queen
of
Tears
Episode
11?
Story first published: Friday, April 12, 2024, 17:21 [IST]