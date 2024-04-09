Queen Of Tears Special Episodes Date: Makers’ Surprise For Fans; Here’s When & Where To Watch Extra Episodes

Queen
Of
Tears
Special
Episodes
Update:
Featuring
Kim
Soo-Hyun
and
Kim
Ji-Won
in
the
main
roles,
the
K-drama
Queen
of
Tears
debuted
on
Netflix
last
month,
receiving
an
incredible
response
from
OTT
fans.
With
ten
episodes
already
released
by
the
creators,
anticipation
is
high
for
the
release
of
the
upcoming
episodes
in
the
romantic
drama
series.
QUEEN
OF
TEARS
CAST
AND
STORYLINE
Queen
of
Tears
tells
the
romantic
tale
of
Baek
Hyun
Woo
and
Hong
Hae-in,
whose
love
transcends
their
differing
backgrounds
and
culminates
in
marriage.
However,
as
time
progresses,
their
bond
weakens.
Yet,
a
significant
moment
reignites
their
love,
infusing
fresh
hope
into
their
relationship.
In
the
series,
Kim
Soo-Hyun
portrays
Baek
Hyun-woo,
with
Kim
Ji-won
playing
Hong
Hae-in.
Notable
actors
also
include
Lee
Joo-bin
as
Cheon
Da-hye,
Kwak
Dong-yeon
as
Hong
Soo-cheol,
Park
Sung-hoon
as
Yoon
Eun-sung,
Kim
Kap-soo
as
Hong
Man-dae,
and
Jung
Jin-young
as
Hong
Beom-jun,
among
others.
For
those
who
are
unaware,
the
finale
episode
of
Queen
Of
Tears
is
confirmed
to
be
released
on
April
28
and
fans
are
looking
forward
to
it.
However,
they're
also
said
as
their
favourite
K-dram
will
bid
adieu
to
them.
But
here
comes
a
piece
of
good
news.
The
makers
have
announced
that
the
hit
Korean
series
would
have
two
additional
episodes
after
the
finale.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
QUEEN
OF
TEARS
SPECIAL
EPISODES
DATE
AND
TIME:
WHEN
AND
WHERE
TO
WATCH?
The
original
run
of
Queen
of
Tears
is
set
to
conclude
on
April
28,
KST,
followed
by
the
release
of
two
new
episodes
on
May
4
and
5.
While
details
about
the
special's
format
and
cast
remain
undisclosed,
speculation
suggests
the
ending
might
leave
viewers
on
a
cliffhanger
or
with
an
open
conclusion.
The
two
special
episodes
are
likely
to
be
available
for
streaming
on
May
4
and
5
at
21:10
Korean
Standard
Time
(KST),
which
is
equivalent
to
5:20
pm
Indian
Standard
Time
(IST).