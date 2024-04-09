Queen Of Tears Special Episodes Date: Makers’ Surprise For Fans; Here’s When & Where To Watch Extra Episodes

Queen Of Tears Special Episodes Update: Featuring Kim Soo-Hyun and Kim Ji-Won in the main roles, the K-drama Queen of Tears debuted on Netflix last month, receiving an incredible response from OTT fans. With ten episodes already released by the creators, anticipation is high for the release of the upcoming episodes in the romantic drama series.

QUEEN OF TEARS CAST AND STORYLINE

Queen of Tears tells the romantic tale of Baek Hyun Woo and Hong Hae-in, whose love transcends their differing backgrounds and culminates in marriage. However, as time progresses, their bond weakens. Yet, a significant moment reignites their love, infusing fresh hope into their relationship.

In the series, Kim Soo-Hyun portrays Baek Hyun-woo, with Kim Ji-won playing Hong Hae-in. Notable actors also include Lee Joo-bin as Cheon Da-hye, Kwak Dong-yeon as Hong Soo-cheol, Park Sung-hoon as Yoon Eun-sung, Kim Kap-soo as Hong Man-dae, and Jung Jin-young as Hong Beom-jun, among others.

QUEEN OF TEARS FINALE DATE AND SPECIAL EPISODES ANNOUNCEMENT

For those who are unaware, the finale episode of Queen Of Tears is confirmed to be released on April 28 and fans are looking forward to it. However, they're also said as their favourite K-dram will bid adieu to them. But here comes a piece of good news. The makers have announced that the hit Korean series would have two additional episodes after the finale. Yes, you read that right!

QUEEN OF TEARS SPECIAL EPISODES DATE AND TIME: WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH?

The original run of Queen of Tears is set to conclude on April 28, KST, followed by the release of two new episodes on May 4 and 5. While details about the special's format and cast remain undisclosed, speculation suggests the ending might leave viewers on a cliffhanger or with an open conclusion.

The two special episodes are likely to be available for streaming on May 4 and 5 at 21:10 Korean Standard Time (KST), which is equivalent to 5:20 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

Keep watching this space for more updates!