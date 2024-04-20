Queen Of Tears Episode 14 OTT Release Date, Time, Platform: When & Where To Watch? What To Expect? DEETS Out

Queen Of Tears Episode 14 Release Update: Starring Kim Soo-Hyun and Kim Ji-Won in prominent roles, the immensely popular K-drama Queen of Tears made its debut on Netflix in March amid a huge buzz. As expected, the series has been getting a positive response from viewers worldwide. With thirteen episodes already out for streaming, fans are eagerly awaiting the release of the fourteenth episode of the successful romantic drama.

Directed by acclaimed Korean filmmaker Kim Hee-won, Queen Of Tears has swiftly become Netflix's latest international sensation, enhancing the streaming platform's diverse collection of South Korean TV dramas. Curious about the release details of Queen Of Tears Episode 14 and everything related to it?

Worry not, we've got you covered. Whether you're an avid K-drama enthusiast or simply seeking a brief overview of the storyline, cast, and characters, we've compiled all the essential details for you below.

EVERYTHING ABOUT NETFLIX'S QUEEN OF TEARS

In Queen of Tears, Kim Soo-Hyun and Kim Ji-Won portray a married couple who are deeply in love despite opposite backgrounds. While their romance initially led to marriage, their connection started to fade over time. However, a turning point redevelops their feelings, allowing them to stay together.

In the acclaimed series, Kim Soo-Hyun embodies the character of Baek Hyun-woo, while Kim Ji-won brings Hong Hae-in to life. An outstanding cast, including Lee Joo-bin as Cheon Da-hye, Kwak Dong-yeon as Hong Soo-cheol, Park Sung-hoon as Yoon Eun-sung, Kim Kap-soo as Hong Man-dae, and Jung Jin-young as Hong Beom-jun, among others support the talented protagonists.

QUEEN OF TEARS EPISODE 14 RELEASE DATE & TIME: WHEN, WHERE TO WATCH IN INDIA?

The premiere of the fourteenth episode of Queen of Tears is scheduled for tomorrow (April 21). This first episode of the series, exploring the challenges faced by a married couple, premiered on the OTT platform on March 9, 2024.

For the uninitiated, new episodes of Queen Of Tears are accessible for streaming every Saturday and Sunday at 9:20 Korean Standard Time (KST), equivalent to 5:50 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). The first season consists of a total of 16 episodes and is expected to conclude next week. However, two special episodes will stream in May after the finale.

