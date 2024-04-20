Queen Of Tears Episode 14 OTT Release Date, Time, Platform: When & Where To Watch? What To Expect? DEETS Out

Queen
Of
Tears
Episode
14
Release
Update:
Starring
Kim
Soo-Hyun
and
Kim
Ji-Won
in
prominent
roles,
the
immensely
popular
K-drama
Queen
of
Tears
made
its
debut
on
Netflix
in
March
amid
a
huge
buzz.
As
expected,
the
series
has
been
getting
a
positive
response
from
viewers
worldwide.
With
thirteen
episodes
already
out
for
streaming,
fans
are
eagerly
awaiting
the
release
of
the
fourteenth
episode
of
the
successful
romantic
drama.
Directed
by
acclaimed
Korean
filmmaker
Kim
Hee-won,
Queen
Of
Tears
has
swiftly
become
Netflix's
latest
international
sensation,
enhancing
the
streaming
platform's
diverse
collection
of
South
Korean
TV
dramas.
Curious
about
the
release
details
of
Queen
Of
Tears
Episode
14
and
everything
related
to
it?
Worry
not,
we've
got
you
covered.
Whether
you're
an
avid
K-drama
enthusiast
or
simply
seeking
a
brief
overview
of
the
storyline,
cast,
and
characters,
we've
compiled
all
the
essential
details
for
you
below.
In
Queen
of
Tears,
Kim
Soo-Hyun
and
Kim
Ji-Won
portray
a
married
couple
who
are
deeply
in
love
despite
opposite
backgrounds.
While
their
romance
initially
led
to
marriage,
their
connection
started
to
fade
over
time.
However,
a
turning
point
redevelops
their
feelings,
allowing
them
to
stay
together.
In
the
acclaimed
series,
Kim
Soo-Hyun
embodies
the
character
of
Baek
Hyun-woo,
while
Kim
Ji-won
brings
Hong
Hae-in
to
life.
An
outstanding
cast,
including
Lee
Joo-bin
as
Cheon
Da-hye,
Kwak
Dong-yeon
as
Hong
Soo-cheol,
Park
Sung-hoon
as
Yoon
Eun-sung,
Kim
Kap-soo
as
Hong
Man-dae,
and
Jung
Jin-young
as
Hong
Beom-jun,
among
others
support
the
talented
protagonists.
QUEEN
OF
TEARS
EPISODE
14
RELEASE
DATE
&
TIME:
WHEN,
WHERE
TO
WATCH
IN
INDIA?
The
premiere
of
the
fourteenth
episode
of
Queen
of
Tears
is
scheduled
for
tomorrow
(April
21).
This
first
episode
of
the
series,
exploring
the
challenges
faced
by
a
married
couple,
premiered
on
the
OTT
platform
on
March
9,
2024.
For
the
uninitiated,
new
episodes
of
Queen
Of
Tears
are
accessible
for
streaming
every
Saturday
and
Sunday
at
9:20
Korean
Standard
Time
(KST),
equivalent
to
5:50
PM
Indian
Standard
Time
(IST).
The
first
season
consists
of
a
total
of
16
episodes
and
is
expected
to
conclude
next
week.
However,
two
special
episodes
will
stream
in
May
after
the
finale.
Keep
watching
this
space
for
more
updates!
Story first published: Saturday, April 20, 2024, 19:25 [IST]