Queen Of Tears Episode 12 OTT Release Date, Time, Platform: When & Where To Watch? What To Expect? DEETS Out

Queen
Of
Tears
Episode
12
Release
Update:
Featuring
Kim
Soo-Hyun
and
Kim
Ji-Won
in
leading
roles,
the
hugely
popular
K-drama,
Queen
of
Tears,
premiered
on
Netflix
last
month,
receiving
a
positive
response
from
viewers
across
the
globe.
Having
already
enjoyed
eleven
episodes,
fans
are
eagerly
anticipating
the
release
of
the
twelfth
episode
of
the
romantic
drama.
Under
the
direction
of
acclaimed
Korean
filmmaker
Kim
Hee-won,
Queen
Of
Tears
has
surged
to
become
Netflix's
newest
international
hit,
further
enriching
the
streaming
giant's
remarkable
lineup
of
South
Korean
TV
dramas.
Wondering
about
the
release
of
Queen
Of
Tears
Episode
12
and
all
the
details
related
to
it?
Fear
not,
we've
got
you
covered.
Whether
you're
a
dedicated
K-drama
enthusiast
or
just
seeking
a
quick
overview
of
the
storyline,
cast,
and
characters,
we've
gathered
all
the
essential
information
for
you
below.
ALL
YOU
NEED
TO
KNOW
ABOUT
K-DRAMA
QUEEN
OF
TEARS
In
Queen
of
Tears,
Kim
Soo-Hyun
and
Kim
Ji-Won
portray
a
married
couple
grappling
with
the
challenges
of
their
faltering
relationship,
finding
new
depths
of
love
amidst
their
totally
different
backgrounds.
Although
their
initial
romance
led
to
marriage,
their
connection
slowly
weakens
over
time.
Yet,
a
significant
moment
reignites
their
affection
for
each
other,
presenting
an
opportunity
for
a
fresh
start
in
their
relationship.
In
the
hit
sshow,
Kim
Soo-Hyun
takes
on
the
role
of
Baek
Hyun-woo,
while
Kim
Ji-won
brings
Hong
Hae-in
to
life.
This
talented
duo
is
supported
by
a
stellar
cast
including
Lee
Joo-bin
as
Cheon
Da-hye,
Kwak
Dong-yeon
as
Hong
Soo-cheol,
Park
Sung-hoon
as
Yoon
Eun-sung,
Kim
Kap-soo
as
Hong
Man-dae,
and
Jung
Jin-young
as
Hong
Beom-jun,
among
others.
QUEEN
OF
TEARS
EPISODE
12
RELEASE
DATE
&
TIME:
WHEN,
WHERE
TO
WATCH
IN
INDIA?
How
excited
are
you
to
watch
the
next
episode
of
Queen
Of
Tears?
Tell
us
in
the
comments
section
below.