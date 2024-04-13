Queen Of Tears Episode 12 OTT Release Date, Time, Platform: When & Where To Watch? What To Expect? DEETS Out

Queen Of Tears Episode 12 Release Update: Featuring Kim Soo-Hyun and Kim Ji-Won in leading roles, the hugely popular K-drama, Queen of Tears, premiered on Netflix last month, receiving a positive response from viewers across the globe. Having already enjoyed eleven episodes, fans are eagerly anticipating the release of the twelfth episode of the romantic drama.

Under the direction of acclaimed Korean filmmaker Kim Hee-won, Queen Of Tears has surged to become Netflix's newest international hit, further enriching the streaming giant's remarkable lineup of South Korean TV dramas. Wondering about the release of Queen Of Tears Episode 12 and all the details related to it?

Fear not, we've got you covered. Whether you're a dedicated K-drama enthusiast or just seeking a quick overview of the storyline, cast, and characters, we've gathered all the essential information for you below.

ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT K-DRAMA QUEEN OF TEARS

In Queen of Tears, Kim Soo-Hyun and Kim Ji-Won portray a married couple grappling with the challenges of their faltering relationship, finding new depths of love amidst their totally different backgrounds. Although their initial romance led to marriage, their connection slowly weakens over time. Yet, a significant moment reignites their affection for each other, presenting an opportunity for a fresh start in their relationship.

In the hit sshow, Kim Soo-Hyun takes on the role of Baek Hyun-woo, while Kim Ji-won brings Hong Hae-in to life. This talented duo is supported by a stellar cast including Lee Joo-bin as Cheon Da-hye, Kwak Dong-yeon as Hong Soo-cheol, Park Sung-hoon as Yoon Eun-sung, Kim Kap-soo as Hong Man-dae, and Jung Jin-young as Hong Beom-jun, among others.

QUEEN OF TEARS EPISODE 12 RELEASE DATE & TIME: WHEN, WHERE TO WATCH IN INDIA?

