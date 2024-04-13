Shaitaan OTT Release Date & Platform Revealed: Here’s When & Where Ajay Devgn’s Film Is Likely To Stream

Shaitaan
OTT
Release
Date
Revealed:
Renowned
Bollywood
actor
Ajay
Devgn
has
made
his
presence
felt
in
the
industry
for
decades,
lauded
for
his
exceptional
performances
and
blockbuster
hits.
Even
in
the
post-pandemic
landscape,
he
continues
to
shine
with
successful
remakes.
After
Drishyam
2,
he
recently
headlined
Vikas
Bahl's
Shaitaan,
reportedly
an
adaptation
of
the
2023
Gujarati
film
Vash.
Shaitaan,
produced
by
Devgn
Films,
Jio
Studios,
and
Panorama
Studios,
delves
into
the
lives
of
Kabir,
Neha,
and
Angad,
portrayed
by
Ajay
Devgn,
renowned
Southern
actress
Jyothika,
and
R
Madhavan,
respectively.
The
plot
thickens
as
Angad
seeks
shelter
in
Kabir
and
Neha's
house,
employing
hypnotism
to
manipulate
their
daughter
Janhvi
(played
by
Janki
Bodiwala),
sparking
turmoil
within
the
household.
SHAITAAN
OTT
RELEASE
DATE
&
PLATFORM
DEETS:
WHEN
&
WHERE
TO
WATCH?
Shaitaan
made
its
theatrical
debut
earlier
this
year
on
the
special
occasion
of
International
Women's
Day,
on
March
8.
While
the
film
turned
out
to
be
a
big
box-office
success,
a
section
of
moviergoes
are
waiting
for
its
digital
premiere.
Now,
the
latest
buzz
suggests
its
much-awaited
release
on
OTT
platforms
scheduled
for
May
2024.
Rumor
has
it
that
this
supernatural
thriller
is
set
to
stream
on
Netflix
next
month,
on
May
3,
as
the
streaming
giant
has
already
secured
the
rights
for
the
film.
Quite
a
surprise,
isn't
it?
While
this
news
has
delighted
movie
enthusiasts,
the
Shaitaan
team
and
the
OTT
giant
have
yet
to
make
an
official
announcement
regarding
the
same.
SHAITAAN
BOX
OFFICE
COLLECTION
UPDATE
Shaitaan
stormed
the
box
office
soon
after
its
release
and
has
steadily
climbed
the
ranks
to
become
one
of
the
top-grossing
films
of
2024
so
far.
Despite
minimal
promotional
campaigns,
the
movie
has
won
over
audiences
with
its
compelling
content,
and
the
enthusiastic
reception
has
clearly
reflected
in
its
impressive
box
office
performance.
Even
after
almost
a
month
since
its
release,
the
film
shows
no
signs
of
slowing
down,
steadily
inching
closer
to
the
coveted
Rs
200
crore
mark
worldwide.
Are
you
excited
about
the
OTT
premiere
of
Shaitaan?
Share
your
views
in
the
comments
section
