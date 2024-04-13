Shaitaan OTT Release Date & Platform Revealed: Here’s When & Where Ajay Devgn’s Film Is Likely To Stream

Shaitaan OTT Release Date Revealed: Renowned Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn has made his presence felt in the industry for decades, lauded for his exceptional performances and blockbuster hits. Even in the post-pandemic landscape, he continues to shine with successful remakes. After Drishyam 2, he recently headlined Vikas Bahl's Shaitaan, reportedly an adaptation of the 2023 Gujarati film Vash.

Shaitaan, produced by Devgn Films, Jio Studios, and Panorama Studios, delves into the lives of Kabir, Neha, and Angad, portrayed by Ajay Devgn, renowned Southern actress Jyothika, and R Madhavan, respectively. The plot thickens as Angad seeks shelter in Kabir and Neha's house, employing hypnotism to manipulate their daughter Janhvi (played by Janki Bodiwala), sparking turmoil within the household.

SHAITAAN OTT RELEASE DATE & PLATFORM DEETS: WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH?

Shaitaan made its theatrical debut earlier this year on the special occasion of International Women's Day, on March 8. While the film turned out to be a big box-office success, a section of moviergoes are waiting for its digital premiere.

Now, the latest buzz suggests its much-awaited release on OTT platforms scheduled for May 2024. Rumor has it that this supernatural thriller is set to stream on Netflix next month, on May 3, as the streaming giant has already secured the rights for the film. Quite a surprise, isn't it?

While this news has delighted movie enthusiasts, the Shaitaan team and the OTT giant have yet to make an official announcement regarding the same.

SHAITAAN BOX OFFICE COLLECTION UPDATE

Shaitaan stormed the box office soon after its release and has steadily climbed the ranks to become one of the top-grossing films of 2024 so far. Despite minimal promotional campaigns, the movie has won over audiences with its compelling content, and the enthusiastic reception has clearly reflected in its impressive box office performance.

Even after almost a month since its release, the film shows no signs of slowing down, steadily inching closer to the coveted Rs 200 crore mark worldwide.

Are you excited about the OTT premiere of Shaitaan? Share your views in the comments section below.