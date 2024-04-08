Shaitaan OTT Release Date & Platform: Here’s When Ajay Devgn’s Film Will Stream Online; Check How To Watch

Shaitaan OTT Release Date: Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn has been a dominant force in the industry for decades, credited to his stellar performances and blockbuster films. Even in the post-pandemic era, he stands out as one of the few actors delivering successful remakes. Following the success of Drishyam 2, he recently starred in Vikas Bahl's Shaitaan, rumored to be the Hindi adaptation of the 2023 Gujarati film Vash.

Shaitaan, a collaboration between Devgn Films, Jio Studios, and Panorama Studios, revolves around the characters Kabir, Neha, and Angad, portrayed by Ajay Devgn, the acclaimed Southern actress Jyothika, and R Madhavan, respectively. The narrative intensifies as Angad seeks refuge in Kabir and Neha's home, employing hypnotism to manipulate their daughter Janhvi (played by Janki Bodiwala), leading to turmoil within the household.

SHAITAAN OTT RELEASE DATE, PLATFORM: WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH?

Shaitaan was released in theaters on the occasion of International Women's Day (March 8, 2024) this year. According to the latest update, he film is set to debut on OTT platforms in May 2024. It is being said that the supernatural thriller is scheduled to premiere on Netflix next month, on May 3, with the streaming giant having already secured the rights for the film. Yes, you read that right!

While the development has left moviegoers elated, the makers of Shaitaan are yet to make an official announcement regarding the same.

SHAITAAN BOX OFFICE UPDATE

Shaitaan made a spectacular debut at the box office and has since risen to become one of the highest-grossing films of 2024. Despite limited promotional efforts, the movie has garnered praise from audiences, and the positive buzz has evidently translated into impressive box office figures.

Even after nearly a month in theaters, the film continues to generate steady revenue, poised to soon surpass the Rs 200 crore milestone globally.

