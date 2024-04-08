Shaitaan OTT Release Date & Platform: Here’s When Ajay Devgn’s Film Will Stream Online; Check How To Watch

Shaitaan
OTT
Release
Date:
Bollywood
superstar
Ajay
Devgn
has
been
a
dominant
force
in
the
industry
for
decades,
credited
to
his
stellar
performances
and
blockbuster
films.
Even
in
the
post-pandemic
era,
he
stands
out
as
one
of
the
few
actors
delivering
successful
remakes.
Following
the
success
of
Drishyam
2,
he
recently
starred
in
Vikas
Bahl's
Shaitaan,
rumored
to
be
the
Hindi
adaptation
of
the
2023
Gujarati
film
Vash.
Shaitaan,
a
collaboration
between
Devgn
Films,
Jio
Studios,
and
Panorama
Studios,
revolves
around
the
characters
Kabir,
Neha,
and
Angad,
portrayed
by
Ajay
Devgn,
the
acclaimed
Southern
actress
Jyothika,
and
R
Madhavan,
respectively.
The
narrative
intensifies
as
Angad
seeks
refuge
in
Kabir
and
Neha's
home,
employing
hypnotism
to
manipulate
their
daughter
Janhvi
(played
by
Janki
Bodiwala),
leading
to
turmoil
within
the
household.
SHAITAAN
OTT
RELEASE
DATE,
PLATFORM:
WHEN
&
WHERE
TO
WATCH?
Shaitaan
was
released
in
theaters
on
the
occasion
of
International
Women's
Day
(March
8,
2024)
this
year.
According
to
the
latest
update,
he
film
is
set
to
debut
on
OTT
platforms
in
May
2024.
It
is
being
said
that
the
supernatural
thriller
is
scheduled
to
premiere
on
Netflix
next
month,
on
May
3,
with
the
streaming
giant
having
already
secured
the
rights
for
the
film.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
While
the
development
has
left
moviegoers
elated,
the
makers
of
Shaitaan
are
yet
to
make
an
official
announcement
regarding
the
same.
SHAITAAN
BOX
OFFICE
UPDATE
Shaitaan
made
a
spectacular
debut
at
the
box
office
and
has
since
risen
to
become
one
of
the
highest-grossing
films
of
2024.
Despite
limited
promotional
efforts,
the
movie
has
garnered
praise
from
audiences,
and
the
positive
buzz
has
evidently
translated
into
impressive
box
office
figures.
Even
after
nearly
a
month
in
theaters,
the
film
continues
to
generate
steady
revenue,
poised
to
soon
surpass
the
Rs
200
crore
milestone
globally.