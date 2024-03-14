Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya OTT Release Date & Platform: When Will TBMAUJ Stream Online? Tentative DEETS

Teri
Baaton
Mein
Aisa
Uljha
Jiya
OTT
Release:
Following
the
release
of
the
highly
anticipated
film
Fighter
starring
Hrithik
Roshan
and
Deepika
Padukone,
Bollywood
saw
the
arrival
of
this
year's
first
romantic
comedy
Teri
Baaton
Mein
Aisa
Uljha
Jiya
(TBMAUJ).
Starring
Shahid
Kapoor
and
Kriti
Sanon,
it
was
released
during
Valentine's
Day
week
(February
9).
Produced
by
Dinesh
Vijan's
Maddock
Films
and
Jio
Studio,
this
film
marked
the
directorial
debut
of
Aradhana
Sah
and
Amit
Joshi.
Teri
Baaton
Mein
Aisa
Uljha
Jiya,
described
as
a
blend
of
science
fiction
and
romance,
features
Kriti
Sanon
as
SIFRA
(Super
Intelligent
Female
Robot
Automation)
and
Shahid
Kapoor
as
Aryan,
a
scientist.
As
TBMAUJ
has
turned
out
to
be
a
box
office
hit,
a
section
of
Shahid
Kapoor
and
Kriti
Sanon
fans
are
eagerly
awaiting
its
digital
premiere.
Well,
here
comes
a
piece
of
great
news
for
them.
According
to
the
latest
update,
Teri
Baaton
Mein
Uljha
Jiya
is
going
to
release
on
an
OTT
giant
very
soon.
As
revealed
earlier,
the
digital
rights
of
Teri
Baaon
Mein
Aisa
Uljha
Jiya
has
been
brought
by
Amazon
Prime
Video
and
according
to
a
new
report
on
123Telugu,
the
romantic
drama
might
premiere
on
the
platform
on
April
5.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
On
the
other
hand,
the
social
media
buzz
suggests
that
there
are
chances
of
the
films
premiering
in
March
itself,
on
March
22.
However,
an
official
confirmation
reharding
the
date
is
still
awaited
from
the
makers' side.
Well,
today
(March
14)
is
a
sepcial
day
for
the
film's
cast
and
makers
as
Teri
Baaton
Mein
Aisa
Uljha
Jiya
has
finally
crossed
the
Rs
100
crore
mark
in
domestic
gross.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
While
the
net
collection
stands
over
Rs
85
crore,
the
movie
has
collected
more
than
Rs
140
crore
worldwide
so
far
and
is
the
first
clean
hit
for
Shahid
and
Kriti
post
COVID-19
pandemic.