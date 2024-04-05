Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya OTT Release: Shahid-Kriti’s Film Available Without Rent; Here’s How To Watch

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya OTT Release Update: Following the average run of the adrenaline-fueled blockbuster Fighter starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, Bollywood unveiled its inaugural romantic comedy of the year with "Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya" (TBMAUJ). Headlined by Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, this film made its theatrical debut during Valentine's Day week on February 9.

Crafted under the banners of Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films and Jio Studio, this cinematic venture marked the directorial debut of Aradhana Sah and Amit Joshi. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, touted as a distinct fusion of science fiction and romance, casts Kriti Sanon in the role of SIFRA (Super Intelligent Female Robot Automation) opposite Shahid Kapoor, who portrays Aryan, a scientist.

As TBMAUJ turned out to be a box office success, a segment of Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's fans eagerly awaited its digital premiere, and the film was finally made available for rent a few weeks ago. However, a section was still waiting to watch it for free on OTT. Well, here comes a piece of good news for them.

TERI BAATON MEIN AISA ULJHA JIYA OTT RELEASE: FILM NOW AVAILABLE WITHOUT RENT

Yes you read that right! Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is now available on Prime Video without rent. Yes, you read that right! Revealing the same, the OTT giant took to social media and announced, "A love story that'll reboot your definition of romance! #TeriBaatonMeinOnPrime, watch now."

Take a look at the post here:

