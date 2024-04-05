Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya OTT Release: Shahid-Kriti’s Film Available Without Rent; Here’s How To Watch

Teri
Following
the
average
run
of
the
adrenaline-fueled
blockbuster
Fighter
starring
Hrithik
Roshan
and
Deepika
Padukone,
Bollywood
unveiled
its
inaugural
romantic
comedy
of
the
year
with
"Teri
Baaton
Mein
Aisa
Uljha
Jiya"
(TBMAUJ).
Headlined
by
Shahid
Kapoor
and
Kriti
Sanon,
this
film
made
its
theatrical
debut
during
Valentine's
Day
week
on
February
9.
Crafted
under
the
banners
of
Dinesh
Vijan's
Maddock
Films
and
Jio
Studio,
this
cinematic
venture
marked
the
directorial
debut
of
Aradhana
Sah
and
Amit
Joshi.
touted
as
a
distinct
fusion
of
science
fiction
and
romance,
casts
Kriti
Sanon
in
the
role
of
SIFRA
(Super
Intelligent
Female
Robot
Automation)
opposite
Shahid
Kapoor,
who
portrays
Aryan,
a
scientist.
As
TBMAUJ
turned
out
to
be
a
box
office
success,
a
segment
of
Shahid
Kapoor
and
Kriti
Sanon's
fans
eagerly
awaited
its
digital
premiere,
and
the
film
was
finally
made
available
for
rent
a
few
weeks
ago.
However,
a
section
was
still
waiting
to
watch
it
for
free
on
OTT.
Well,
here
comes
a
piece
of
good
news
for
them.
FILM
NOW
AVAILABLE
WITHOUT
RENT
Yes
you
read
that
right!
Teri
Baaton
Mein
Aisa
Uljha
Jiya
is
now
available
on
Prime
Video
without
rent.
Revealing
the
same,
the
OTT
giant
took
to
social
media
and
announced,
"A
love
story
that'll
reboot
your
definition
of
romance!
#TeriBaatonMeinOnPrime,
watch
now."
Take
a
look
at
the
post
here:
