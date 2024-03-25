Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya OTT Release: When Will TBMAUJ Stream For Free On Prime? Here’s What We Know

Teri
Baaton
Mein
Aisa
Uljha
Jiya
OTT
Release:
After
the
release
of
Fighter
starring
Hrithik
Roshan
and
Deepika
Padukone,
Bollywood
welcomed
its
first
romantic
comedy
of
the
year,
Teri
Baaton
Mein
Aisa
Uljha
Jiya
(TBMAUJ).
Featuring
Shahid
Kapoor
and
Kriti
Sanon,
the
film
hit
theaters
last
month,
coinciding
with
Valentine's
Day
week
(February
9).
Produced
by
Dinesh
Vijan's
Maddock
Films
and
Jio
Studio,
this
movie
marked
the
directorial
debut
of
Aradhana
Sah
and
Amit
Joshi.
Teri
Baaton
Mein
Aisa
Uljha
Jiya,
described
as
a
mix
of
science
fiction
and
romance,
stars
Kriti
Sanon
as
SIFRA
(Super
Intelligent
Female
Robot
Automation)
and
Shahid
Kapoor
as
Aryan,
a
scientist.
With
TBMAUJ
proving
to
be
a
box
office
success,
a
segment
of
Shahid
Kapoor
and
Kriti
Sanon
fans
were
eagerly
awaiting
its
digital
premiere.
TERI
BAATON
MEIN
AISA
ULJHA
JIYA
AVAILABLE
ON
RENT
ON
PRIME
VIDEO
As
previously
revealed,
the
digital
rights
of
Teri
Baaton
Mein
Uljha
Jiya
were
brought
by
Prime
Video,
and
on
March
22,
the
film
finally
premiered
on
the
OTT
giant
but
with
a
twist.
Well,
the
sci-fi
romantic
comedy
is
available
to
watch
for
a
rent
of
Rs
349.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
However,
some
people
prefer
watching
movies
for
free
on
OTT.
WHEN
WILL
TERI
BAATON
MEIN
AISA
ULJHA
JIYA
AVAILABLE
FOR
FREE
STREAMING
ON
PRIME
VIDEO?
The
films,
initially
released
for
rentals
on
Prime
Video,
are
generally
available
for
free
watch
within
10-15
days
of
their
premiere
on
the
platform.
If
we
keep
that
in
mind,
Teri
Baaton
Mein
Aisa
Uljha
Jiya
might
stream
for
free
on
the
OTT
giant
in
the
first
week
of
April.
However,
it
is
not
yet
confirmed
and
an
official
announcement
regarding
the
same
is
still
awaited.
TERI
BAATON
MEIN
AISA
ULJHA
JIYA
UPDATE
For
those
who
are
unaware,
Teri
Baaton
Mein
Aisa
Uljha
Jiya
has
crossed
the
Rs
87
crore
mark
on
the
domestic
front
and
has
minted
over
Rs
140
crore
worldwide.
Story first published: Monday, March 25, 2024, 11:30 [IST]