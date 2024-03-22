Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya OTT Release: Shahid-Kriti’s Film Out On Rent; Here’s How To Watch It

Teri
Baaton
Mein
Aisa
Uljha
Jiya
OTT
Release:
After
the
success
of
the
action-packed
film
Fighter
starring
Hrithik
Roshan
and
Deepika
Padukone,
Bollywood
welcomed
its
first
romantic
comedy
of
the
year
with
Teri
Baaton
Mein
Aisa
Uljha
Jiya
(TBMAUJ).
Featuring
Shahid
Kapoor
and
Kriti
Sanon,
the
film
hit
theaters
during
Valentine's
Day
week
on
February
9.
Produced
by
Dinesh
Vijan's
Maddock
Films
and
Jio
Studio,
this
movie
marked
the
directorial
debut
of
Aradhana
Sah
and
Amit
Joshi.
Teri
Baaton
Mein
Aisa
Uljha
Jiya,
described
as
a
unique
blend
of
science
fiction
and
romance,
showcases
Kriti
Sanon
as
SIFRA
(Super
Intelligent
Female
Robot
Automation)
and
Shahid
Kapoor
as
Aryan,
a
scientist.
With
TBMAUJ
emerging
as
a
box-office
success,
a
segment
of
Shahid
Kapoor
and
Kriti
Sanon's
fanbase
were
eagerly
awaiting
its
digital
premiere.
Exciting
news
awaits
them
as
the
film
is
now
available
for
streaming
on
a
major
OTT
platform
but
there's
a
twist.
As
revealed
earlier,
Amazon
Prime
Video
has
secured
the
digital
rights
for
Teri
Baaon
Mein
Aisa
Uljha
Jiya
and
an
announcement
regarding
the
same
was
recently
made
during
an
event.
Well,
within
a
few
days,
the
film
is
now
available
on
the
OTT
giant
but
on
rent.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!