Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya OTT Release: Shahid-Kriti’s Film Out On Rent; Here’s How To Watch It

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya OTT Release: After the success of the action-packed film Fighter starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, Bollywood welcomed its first romantic comedy of the year with Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (TBMAUJ). Featuring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, the film hit theaters during Valentine's Day week on February 9.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films and Jio Studio, this movie marked the directorial debut of Aradhana Sah and Amit Joshi. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, described as a unique blend of science fiction and romance, showcases Kriti Sanon as SIFRA (Super Intelligent Female Robot Automation) and Shahid Kapoor as Aryan, a scientist.

With TBMAUJ emerging as a box-office success, a segment of Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's fanbase were eagerly awaiting its digital premiere. Exciting news awaits them as the film is now available for streaming on a major OTT platform but there's a twist.

TERI BAATON MEIN AISA ULJHA JIYA OTT RELEASE, PLATFORM: FILM NOW AVAILABLE ON RENT

As revealed earlier, Amazon Prime Video has secured the digital rights for Teri Baaon Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya and an announcement regarding the same was recently made during an event. Well, within a few days, the film is now available on the OTT giant but on rent. Yes, you read that right!

WHEN, WHERE, AND HOW TO WATCH TERI BAATON MEIN AISA ULJHA JIYA ON PRIME VIDEO?

For those who aren't aware of the rental scheme on Prime Video, you can follow these steps to watch Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya on rent.

- Install the Prime Video app on your phone, laptop, or tab

- Type 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' and click on 'Search'

- Click on 'Rent Movie SD Rs 349', pay the amount, and watch it

Most probably, in the first week of April, the film will be available for free on the OTT platform. However, an official confirmation regarding the same is still awaited.

Are you excited to watch Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya on Prime Video? Share your views in the comments section below.