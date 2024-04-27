The Great Indian Kapil Show Episode 5 Release Date, Time, Platform: When & Where To Watch Aamir Khan Episode?

The
Great
Indian
Kapil
Show
Episode
5
Release
Date:
Following
the
presence
of
Vicky
Kaushal
and
Sunny
Kaushal
as
guests
last
week,
comedian
Kapil
Sharma
is
gearing
up
to
charm
audiences
once
again
with
the
fifth
episode
of
Netflix's
The
Great
Indian
Kapil
Show.
In
the
upcoming
episode,
Bollywood
superstar
Aamir
Khan
will
grace
the
stage
guest,
and
the
promos
have
already
garnered
a
crazy
response
from
fans.
Curious
about
when
and
where
to
catch
the
fifth
episode
of
Netflix's
The
Great
Indian
Kapil
Show?
Worry
not,
we've
gathered
all
the
necessary
details
for
you.
THE
GREAT
INDIAN
KAPIL
SHOW
EPISODE
5
SNEAK
PEEK
During
his
appearance
on
the
Netflix
show,
Aamir
Khan
discussed
his
recent
flops
and
his
reluctance
to
attend
award
ceremonies
with
host
Kapil
Sharma
and
his
team.
In
a
promo
for
The
Great
Indian
Kapil
Show,
Kapil
is
seen
expressing
his
surprise
at
having
the
superstar
on
his
show.
Later,
Aamir
shared
how
his
children
never
heed
his
advice.
He
also
disclosed
that
they
serve
as
his
in-house
fashion
consultants,
mentioning
how
he
initially
planned
to
wear
shorts
on
the
show
but
they
insisted
he
wear
jeans
instead.
Towards
the
end
of
the
promo,
Kapil
posed
a
significant
question
to
Aamir,
inquiring
about
his
intentions
for
settling
down
in
life.
Only
in
the
upcoming
episode
will
viewers
discover
the
actor's
response.
Aamir
has
been
married
to
Reena
Dutta
and
Kiran
Rao
in
the
past.
Despite
their
divorces,
he
maintains
cordial
relationships
with
both
of
his
ex-wives.
THE
GREAT
INDIAN
KAPIL
SHOW
EPISODE
5
RELEASE
DATE,
TIME
AND
PLATFORM
DEETS
Today
(April
27)
marks
the
premiere
of
the
fifth
episode
of
The
Great
Indian
Kapil
Show
on
Netflix
at
8
pm.
For
those
who
may
not
be
aware,
new
episodes
of
Kapil
Sharma's
immensely
popular
Netflix
series
are
launched
every
Saturday
at
8
pm.
Are
you
excited
about
watching
'Mr.
Perfectionist'
Aamir
Khan
in
The
Great
Indian
Kapil
Show
for
the
first
time?
Tell
us
in
the
comments
section
below.
Story first published: Saturday, April 27, 2024, 0:15 [IST]