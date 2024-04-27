The Great Indian Kapil Show Episode 5 Release Date, Time, Platform: When & Where To Watch Aamir Khan Episode?

The Great Indian Kapil Show Episode 5 Release Date: Following the presence of Vicky Kaushal and Sunny Kaushal as guests last week, comedian Kapil Sharma is gearing up to charm audiences once again with the fifth episode of Netflix's The Great Indian Kapil Show. In the upcoming episode, Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan will grace the stage guest, and the promos have already garnered a crazy response from fans.

Curious about when and where to catch the fifth episode of Netflix's The Great Indian Kapil Show? Worry not, we've gathered all the necessary details for you.

THE GREAT INDIAN KAPIL SHOW EPISODE 5 SNEAK PEEK

During his appearance on the Netflix show, Aamir Khan discussed his recent flops and his reluctance to attend award ceremonies with host Kapil Sharma and his team. In a promo for The Great Indian Kapil Show, Kapil is seen expressing his surprise at having the superstar on his show.

Later, Aamir shared how his children never heed his advice. He also disclosed that they serve as his in-house fashion consultants, mentioning how he initially planned to wear shorts on the show but they insisted he wear jeans instead.

Towards the end of the promo, Kapil posed a significant question to Aamir, inquiring about his intentions for settling down in life. Only in the upcoming episode will viewers discover the actor's response. Aamir has been married to Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao in the past. Despite their divorces, he maintains cordial relationships with both of his ex-wives.

THE GREAT INDIAN KAPIL SHOW EPISODE 5 RELEASE DATE, TIME AND PLATFORM DEETS

Today (April 27) marks the premiere of the fifth episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix at 8 pm. For those who may not be aware, new episodes of Kapil Sharma's immensely popular Netflix series are launched every Saturday at 8 pm.

Are you excited about watching 'Mr. Perfectionist' Aamir Khan in The Great Indian Kapil Show for the first time? Tell us in the comments section below.