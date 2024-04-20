The Great Indian Kapil Show Episode 4 Release Date, Time, Platform: When & Where To Watch Sunny-Vicky Episode?

The Great Indian Kapil Show Episode 4 Release Date: After entertaining fans last week with Diljit Dosanjh, Parineeti Chopra, and Imtiaz Ali as guests, comedian Kapil Sharma is all set to return with the fourth episode of Netflix's The Great Indian Kapil Show. In the next episode, actor-brothers Vicky Kaushal and Sunny Kaushal will be seen as guests and the promos are already getting a great response.

Wondering when and where to watch the fourth episode of Netflix's The Great Indian Kapil Show? Worry not, we've fetched all the required details for you.

THE GREAT INDIAN KAPIL SHOW EPISODE 4 SNEAK PEEK

The OTT platform released a brief teaser of the forthcoming episode recently. The promo offers a peek into what appears to be an entertaining segment. In the teaser, Sunil Grover's character, dressed in a saree, attempts to flirt with Vicky by referring to him as her husband. However, Vicky interrupts, humorously stating, "My wife's name also begins with K. Therefore, according to that logic, you and I are siblings."

The brothers also reminisced about their childhood, with Vicky Kaushal recalling amusing incidents. He mentioned how during walks with their father, Sham Kaushal, Sunny would often end up in unexpected places like a gutter (manhole). Vicky also remembered how, like many typical middle-class families, their parents would encourage them to put on dance performances whenever guests visited their home.

THE GREAT INDIAN KAPIL SHOW EPISODE 4 RELEASE DATE, TIME AND PLATFORM DEETS

The fourth episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show will premiere today (April 20) on Netflix at 8 pm. For those who are unaware, the new episodes of Kapil Sharma's hugely popular Netflix show are released every week, on Saturday, at 8 pm.

Are you looking forward to watch Vicky Kaushal and Sunny Kaushal in The Great Indian Kapil Show? Tell us in the comments section below.