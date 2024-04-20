The Great Indian Kapil Show Episode 4 Release Date, Time, Platform: When & Where To Watch Sunny-Vicky Episode?

The
Great
Indian
Kapil
Show
Episode
4
Release
Date:
After
entertaining
fans
last
week
with
Diljit
Dosanjh,
Parineeti
Chopra,
and
Imtiaz
Ali
as
guests,
comedian
Kapil
Sharma
is
all
set
to
return
with
the
fourth
episode
of
Netflix's
The
Great
Indian
Kapil
Show.
In
the
next
episode,
actor-brothers
Vicky
Kaushal
and
Sunny
Kaushal
will
be
seen
as
guests
and
the
promos
are
already
getting
a
great
response.
Wondering
when
and
where
to
watch
the
fourth
episode
of
Netflix's
The
Great
Indian
Kapil
Show?
Worry
not,
we've
fetched
all
the
required
details
for
you.
The
OTT
platform
released
a
brief
teaser
of
the
forthcoming
episode
recently.
The
promo
offers
a
peek
into
what
appears
to
be
an
entertaining
segment.
In
the
teaser,
Sunil
Grover's
character,
dressed
in
a
saree,
attempts
to
flirt
with
Vicky
by
referring
to
him
as
her
husband.
However,
Vicky
interrupts,
humorously
stating,
"My
wife's
name
also
begins
with
K.
Therefore,
according
to
that
logic,
you
and
I
are
siblings."
The
brothers
also
reminisced
about
their
childhood,
with
Vicky
Kaushal
recalling
amusing
incidents.
He
mentioned
how
during
walks
with
their
father,
Sham
Kaushal,
Sunny
would
often
end
up
in
unexpected
places
like
a
gutter
(manhole).
Vicky
also
remembered
how,
like
many
typical
middle-class
families,
their
parents
would
encourage
them
to
put
on
dance
performances
whenever
guests
visited
their
home.
THE
GREAT
INDIAN
KAPIL
SHOW
EPISODE
4
RELEASE
DATE,
TIME
AND
PLATFORM
DEETS
The
fourth
episode
of
The
Great
Indian
Kapil
Show
will
premiere
today
(April
20)
on
Netflix
at
8
pm.
For
those
who
are
unaware,
the
new
episodes
of
Kapil
Sharma's
hugely
popular
Netflix
show
are
released
every
week,
on
Saturday,
at
8
pm.
Are
you
looking
forward
to
watch
Vicky
Kaushal
and
Sunny
Kaushal
in
The
Great
Indian
Kapil
Show?
Tell
us
in
the
comments
section
below.
Story first published: Saturday, April 20, 2024, 9:00 [IST]