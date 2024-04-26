The Great Indian Kapil Show Ratings: THESE Celebs Beat Ranbir Kapoor; Check Most-Watched Episode So Far

The
Great
Indian
Kapil
Show
Ratings:
After
entertaining
fans
with
Vicky
Kaushal
and
Sunny
Kaushal
as
guests
last
week,
comedian
Kapil
Sharma
is
gearing
up
for
the
fifth
episode
of
Netflix's
The
Great
Indian
Kapil
Show.
In
the
upcoming
episode,
Bollywood
superstar
Aamir
Khan
will
grace
the
show
as
a
guest,
and
the
promos
have
already
left
fans
excited.
For
those
who
are
unaware,
The
Great
Indian
Kapil
Show
premiered
on
Netflix
over
four
weeks
ago
and
has
been
garnering
a
good
response
from
viewers.
Before
its
debut,
the
comedy
show
grabbed
eyeballs
as
it
marked
the
reunion
of
Kapil
Sharma
and
Sunil
Grover
years
after
their
infamous
fallout.
While
Ranbir
Kapoor
graced
the
first
episode
with
mother
Neetu
Kapoor
and
sister
Ridhhima
Kapoor,
the
next
three
episodes
had
cricketers
Shreyas-Iyer-Rohit
Sharma,
Diljit
Dosanjh-Parineeti
Sharma,
and
Vicky
Kaushal-Sunny
Kaushal
as
guests.
Wondering
how
the
show
is
performing
so
far
and
which
is
the
most-watched
episode?
Well,
the
details
are
finally
out.
THE
GREAT
INDIAN
KAPIL
SHOW
MOST-WATCHED
EPISODE
SO
FAR
According
to
a
Koimoi
report,
the
opening
episode
had
over
2.5
million
views,
it
is
the
second
most-watched
episode.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
Wondering
which
set
of
celebrities
succeeded
in
beating
the
Kapoor
family
in
terms
of
views?
Well,
they're
none
other
than
cricketers
Rohit
Sharma
and
Shreyas
Iyer.
Interestingly,
the
duo
appeared
in
the
second
episode
of
The
Great
Indian
Kapil
Show
which
fetched
almost
2.6
million
views.
The
report
states
that
Kapil
Sharma's
popular
show
secured
the
third
position
globally
in
the
Non-TV,
Non-English
category
in
the
debut
week.
However,
its
ranking
on
the
global
charts
has
experienced
a
decline
over
the
past
four
weeks.
THE
GREAT
INDIAN
KAPIL
SHOW
EPISODE-WISE
VIEWS
WEEK
1:
Views:
2.5
Million
Hours
Viewed:
2.4
Million
Guests:
Neetu
Kapoor,
Ranbir
Kapoor,
and
Riddhima
Kapoor
Sahni
WEEK
2:
Views:
2.6
Million
Hours
Viewed:
4.6
Million
Guests:
Rohit
Sharma
and
Shreyas
Iyer
WEEK
3:
Views:
1.7
Million
Hours
Viewed:
4.1
Million
Guests:
Diljit
Dosanjh,
Parineeti
Chopra,
and
Imtiaz
Ali
WEEK
4:
Views:
1.2
Million
Hours
Viewed:
3.9
Million
Guests:
Vicky
Kaushal
and
Sunny
Kaushal
Are
you
liking
The
Great
Indian
Kapil
Show
on
Netflix?
Tell
us
in
the
comments
section
below.
Story first published: Friday, April 26, 2024, 15:04 [IST]