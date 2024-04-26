The Great Indian Kapil Show Ratings: THESE Celebs Beat Ranbir Kapoor; Check Most-Watched Episode So Far

The Great Indian Kapil Show Ratings: After entertaining fans with Vicky Kaushal and Sunny Kaushal as guests last week, comedian Kapil Sharma is gearing up for the fifth episode of Netflix's The Great Indian Kapil Show. In the upcoming episode, Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan will grace the show as a guest, and the promos have already left fans excited.

For those who are unaware, The Great Indian Kapil Show premiered on Netflix over four weeks ago and has been garnering a good response from viewers. Before its debut, the comedy show grabbed eyeballs as it marked the reunion of Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover years after their infamous fallout.

While Ranbir Kapoor graced the first episode with mother Neetu Kapoor and sister Ridhhima Kapoor, the next three episodes had cricketers Shreyas-Iyer-Rohit Sharma, Diljit Dosanjh-Parineeti Sharma, and Vicky Kaushal-Sunny Kaushal as guests. Wondering how the show is performing so far and which is the most-watched episode? Well, the details are finally out.

THE GREAT INDIAN KAPIL SHOW MOST-WATCHED EPISODE SO FAR

According to a Koimoi report, the opening episode had over 2.5 million views, it is the second most-watched episode. Yes, you read that right! Wondering which set of celebrities succeeded in beating the Kapoor family in terms of views? Well, they're none other than cricketers Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer.

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke OTT Release Date & Platform: When Will Vicky Kaushal's Film Stream Online? UPDATE

ALSO READ: Amber Girls School OTT Release Date & Platform: Makers Unveil Trailer; Here's When & Where To Watch

Interestingly, the duo appeared in the second episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show which fetched almost 2.6 million views. The report states that Kapil Sharma's popular show secured the third position globally in the Non-TV, Non-English category in the debut week. However, its ranking on the global charts has experienced a decline over the past four weeks.

THE GREAT INDIAN KAPIL SHOW EPISODE-WISE VIEWS

WEEK 1:

Views: 2.5 Million

Hours Viewed: 2.4 Million

Guests: Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni

WEEK 2:

Views: 2.6 Million

Hours Viewed: 4.6 Million

Guests: Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer

WEEK 3:

Views: 1.7 Million

Hours Viewed: 4.1 Million

Guests: Diljit Dosanjh, Parineeti Chopra, and Imtiaz Ali

WEEK 4:

Views: 1.2 Million

Hours Viewed: 3.9 Million

Guests: Vicky Kaushal and Sunny Kaushal

Are you liking The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix? Tell us in the comments section below.