Yeh Meri Family 3 Fame Hetal Gada Reveals Her Favourite Scene From Show: Crew Burst Into Laughter…

Amazon
miniTV,
Amazon's
free
video
streaming
service,
recently
released
the
third
installment
of
its
popular
family
drama
series
-
TVF's
Yeh
Meri
Family.
YEH
MERI
FAMILY
SEASON
3
STORYLINE
AND
CAST
The
latest
season
of
this
fan-favourite
franchise
Yeh
Meri
Family
is
set
in
the
spring
of
1995,
and
it
captures
the
essence
of
sibling
dynamics,
family
love,
and
teenage
friendship,
among
other
relatable
themes,
all
shown
through
the
lens
of
11-year-old
Rishi
Awasthi.
Starring
Juhi
Parmar,
Rajesh
Kumar,
Anngad
Raaj,
and
Hetal
Gada
in
pivotal
roles,
Yeh
Meri
Family
3
is
now
available
to
stream
only
on
Amazon
miniTV.
HETAL
GADA
TALKS
ABOUT
HER
FAVOURITE
SCENE
IN
YEH
MERI
FAMILY
3
Actress
Hetal
Gada,
who
portrays
the
character
of
Ritika
Awasthi,
a
teenage
girl
and
the
elder
sister
of
Rishi
in
the
series,
revealed
some
fun
BTS
moments
from
the
shoot
of
Yeh
Meri
Family
S3.
She
said,
"Every
day
was
truly
wonderful,
especially
with
the
exciting
adventures
Ritika
and
Rishi
embarked
on,
in
each
episode
of
the
show.
Every
episode
walks
viewers
through
a
new
story.
My
personal
favourite
was
Ritika's
dance
scene.
During
the
shoot,
I
suggested
our
director
turn
it
into
a
more
humorous
scene,
but
filming
it
required
multiple
takes
to
capture
everyone's
close-ups
from
different
angles.
Our
crew
couldn't
help
but
burst
into
laughter
after
each
retake,
trying
to
stifle
their
giggles
during
the
actual
shoot.
Also,
the
Holi
sequence
was
another
memorable
one,
as
we
had
a
blast
playing
Holi
on
the
set.
These
moments
truly
stood
out
as
some
of
the
most
cherished
memories
from
our
time
on
sets".
WHEN
AND
WHERE
TO
WATCH
YEH
MERI
FAMILY
SEASON
3?
Yeh
Meri
Family
3
is
now
streaming
exclusively
on
Amazon
miniTV
for
free,
accessible
at
the
click
of
a
button
on
Amazon's
shopping
app,
Playstore,
and
Fire
TV!