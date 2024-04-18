Yeh Meri Family 3 Fame Hetal Gada Reveals Her Favourite Scene From Show: Crew Burst Into Laughter…

Yeh Meri Family 3 Update: Amazon miniTV, Amazon's free video streaming service, recently released the third installment of its popular family drama series - TVF's Yeh Meri Family.

YEH MERI FAMILY SEASON 3 STORYLINE AND CAST

The latest season of this fan-favourite franchise Yeh Meri Family is set in the spring of 1995, and it captures the essence of sibling dynamics, family love, and teenage friendship, among other relatable themes, all shown through the lens of 11-year-old Rishi Awasthi.

Starring Juhi Parmar, Rajesh Kumar, Anngad Raaj, and Hetal Gada in pivotal roles, Yeh Meri Family 3 is now available to stream only on Amazon miniTV.

HETAL GADA TALKS ABOUT HER FAVOURITE SCENE IN YEH MERI FAMILY 3

Actress Hetal Gada, who portrays the character of Ritika Awasthi, a teenage girl and the elder sister of Rishi in the series, revealed some fun BTS moments from the shoot of Yeh Meri Family S3.

She said, "Every day was truly wonderful, especially with the exciting adventures Ritika and Rishi embarked on, in each episode of the show. Every episode walks viewers through a new story. My personal favourite was Ritika's dance scene. During the shoot, I suggested our director turn it into a more humorous scene, but filming it required multiple takes to capture everyone's close-ups from different angles. Our crew couldn't help but burst into laughter after each retake, trying to stifle their giggles during the actual shoot. Also, the Holi sequence was another memorable one, as we had a blast playing Holi on the set. These moments truly stood out as some of the most cherished memories from our time on sets".

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH YEH MERI FAMILY SEASON 3?

Yeh Meri Family 3 is now streaming exclusively on Amazon miniTV for free, accessible at the click of a button on Amazon's shopping app, Playstore, and Fire TV!