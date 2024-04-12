Yeh Meri Family 3: Juhi Parmar Shares Insights On The Generation Gap; Discusses Her Latest Show

Mumbai, 12 April 2024: Amazon miniTV, Amazon's free video streaming service, recently unveiled the third installment of their beloved family drama series, Yeh Meri Family. Since its launch, the franchise has been gaining significant praise from fans and critics. The latest edition is set in the spring of 1995, immersing viewers in the nostalgia of the 90s. Narrated through the lens of 11-year-old Rishi, Yeh Meri Family Season 3 features Juhi Parmar, Anngad Raaj, Hetal Gada, and Rajesh Kumar in pivotal roles.

Juhi Parmar, who portrays the character of 'Neerja', a soft-hearted but stern mother to Rishi and Ritika, emphasized the significance of growing up in the 90s and what children of today are missing out on. Juhi said, "In the past, spending hours sitting together and engaging in casual conversations used to be a delightful experience among friends and kids. However, nowadays, even if they sit for just ten minutes, they feel the need for distraction, such as their phones or music, as they easily become bored. They constantly look for something to keep themselves engaged, which was not the case with children in the past. Life used to move at a slower pace, and even kids felt at ease. Unfortunately, that sense of tranquility seems to be missing now, as children are always searching for more ways to occupy themselves".

The new season of Yeh Meri Family is streaming exclusively on Amazon miniTV for free, accessible with the click of a button on Amazon's shopping app, Play Store, and Fire TV.