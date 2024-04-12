Yeh Meri Family 3: Juhi Parmar Shares Insights On The Generation Gap; Discusses Her Latest Show

Mumbai,
12
April
2024:
Amazon
miniTV,
Amazon's
free
video
streaming
service,
recently
unveiled
the
third
installment
of
their
beloved
family
drama
series,
Yeh
Meri
Family.
Since
its
launch,
the
franchise
has
been
gaining
significant
praise
from
fans
and
critics.
The
latest
edition
is
set
in
the
spring
of
1995,
immersing
viewers
in
the
nostalgia
of
the
90s.
Narrated
through
the
lens
of
11-year-old
Rishi,
Yeh
Meri
Family
Season
3
features
Juhi
Parmar,
Anngad
Raaj,
Hetal
Gada,
and
Rajesh
Kumar
in
pivotal
roles.
Juhi
Parmar,
who
portrays
the
character
of
'Neerja',
a
soft-hearted
but
stern
mother
to
Rishi
and
Ritika,
emphasized
the
significance
of
growing
up
in
the
90s
and
what
children
of
today
are
missing
out
on.
Juhi
said,
"In
the
past,
spending
hours
sitting
together
and
engaging
in
casual
conversations
used
to
be
a
delightful
experience
among
friends
and
kids.
However,
nowadays,
even
if
they
sit
for
just
ten
minutes,
they
feel
the
need
for
distraction,
such
as
their
phones
or
music,
as
they
easily
become
bored.
They
constantly
look
for
something
to
keep
themselves
engaged,
which
was
not
the
case
with
children
in
the
past.
Life
used
to
move
at
a
slower
pace,
and
even
kids
felt
at
ease.
Unfortunately,
that
sense
of
tranquility
seems
to
be
missing
now,
as
children
are
always
searching
for
more
ways
to
occupy
themselves".
The
new
season
of
Yeh
Meri
Family
is
streaming
exclusively
on
Amazon
miniTV
for
free,
accessible
with
the
click
of
a
button
on
Amazon's
shopping
app,
Play
Store,
and
Fire
TV.
Story first published: Friday, April 12, 2024, 12:33 [IST]