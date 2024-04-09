Yodha OTT Release Date & Platform: Here’s When & Where Sidharth Malhotra’s Film Is Likely To Stream Online

Yodha
OTT
Release
Date
Update:
Directed
by
Sagar
Ambre
and
Pushkar
Ojha,
Yodha
was
counted
among
the
highly
anticipated
Bollywood
action
films,
boasting
a
talented
cast
including
Sidharth
Malhotra,
Disha
Patani,
and
Raashii
Khanna
in
key
roles.
Since
the
release
of
its
trailer,
the
movie
garnered
immense
attention
from
fans
and
movie
enthusiasts
alike,
generating
substantial
excitement.
Amid
a
huge
buzz
and
expectations,
Yodha
finally
got
released
in
theatres
last
month,
on
March
15,
and
received
a
mixed
response
from
moviegoers.
While
the
film
was
expected
to
do
well,
it
turned
out
to
be
a
box-office
disaster
leaving
trade
pundits
surprised.
In
a
recent
interview,
Raashii
Khanna
opened
up
about
its
underperformance
and
blamed
the
movie's
OTT
release.
She
stated,
"I
think
the
challenge
has
been
to
bring
them
to
theatres
still,
because
now
everyone
knows
that
the
film
will
be
released
on
OTT.
So
that
is
a
challenge
that
even
people
face."
Well,
she
made
a
point
as
there
are
people
who
didn't
watch
Yodha
in
theatres
and
are
waiting
for
its
digital
premiere.
Well,
here
comes
an
update
for
them.
The
film's
tentative
OTT
release
date
is
finally
out.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
YODHA
TENTATIVE
OTT
RELEASE
DATE
&
PLATFORM:
HERE'S
WHEN
&
WHERE
TO
WATCH
According
to
a
report
in
123
Telugu,
Yodha
is
likely
to
stream
on
Prime
Video
from
April
19
onwards.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
However,
this
is
just
the
tentative
date
and
an
official
announcement
regarding
the
same
is
still
awaited
from
the
OTT
giant.
YODHA
CAST,
STORYLINE,
BOX
OFFICE
RESULT
AND
OTHER
DEETS
Yodha
is
touted
as
an
enthralling
narrative
set
amidst
a
tense
hijacking
situation
aboard
a
plane.
Sidharth
portrays
a
soldier,
while
Disha
Patani
essays
the
role
of
a
brave
cabin
crew
member.
Raashii
Khanna
plays
Sidharth's
romantic
interest,
portraying
a
government
official.
Produced
by
Karan
Johar's
Dharma
Productions,
Yodha
had
a
hefty
budget
of
Rs
55
crore
and
earned
just
Rs
33.20
on
the
domestic
front.
Alongside
the
lead
trio,
the
ensemble
cast
comprises
Arun
Katyal,
Ankit
Raj,
and
Tanuj
Virwani,
each
contributing
pivotal
roles
to
the
intriguing
storyline.
Are
you
excited
about
the
online
premiere
on
Yodha?
Share
your
views
in
the
comments
section
below.