Yodha OTT Release Date & Platform: Here’s When & Where Sidharth Malhotra’s Film Is Likely To Stream Online

Yodha OTT Release Date Update: Directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, Yodha was counted among the highly anticipated Bollywood action films, boasting a talented cast including Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani, and Raashii Khanna in key roles. Since the release of its trailer, the movie garnered immense attention from fans and movie enthusiasts alike, generating substantial excitement.

Amid a huge buzz and expectations, Yodha finally got released in theatres last month, on March 15, and received a mixed response from moviegoers. While the film was expected to do well, it turned out to be a box-office disaster leaving trade pundits surprised. In a recent interview, Raashii Khanna opened up about its underperformance and blamed the movie's OTT release.

She stated, "I think the challenge has been to bring them to theatres still, because now everyone knows that the film will be released on OTT. So that is a challenge that even people face."

Well, she made a point as there are people who didn't watch Yodha in theatres and are waiting for its digital premiere. Well, here comes an update for them. The film's tentative OTT release date is finally out. Yes, you read that right!

YODHA TENTATIVE OTT RELEASE DATE & PLATFORM: HERE'S WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH

According to a report in 123 Telugu, Yodha is likely to stream on Prime Video from April 19 onwards. Yes, you read that right! However, this is just the tentative date and an official announcement regarding the same is still awaited from the OTT giant.

YODHA CAST, STORYLINE, BOX OFFICE RESULT AND OTHER DEETS

Yodha is touted as an enthralling narrative set amidst a tense hijacking situation aboard a plane. Sidharth portrays a soldier, while Disha Patani essays the role of a brave cabin crew member. Raashii Khanna plays Sidharth's romantic interest, portraying a government official.

Produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, Yodha had a hefty budget of Rs 55 crore and earned just Rs 33.20 on the domestic front. Alongside the lead trio, the ensemble cast comprises Arun Katyal, Ankit Raj, and Tanuj Virwani, each contributing pivotal roles to the intriguing storyline.

Are you excited about the online premiere on Yodha? Share your views in the comments section below.