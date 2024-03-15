Yodha OTT Release Date & Platform: When & Where To Watch Sidharth Malhotra’s Film After Theatrical Run?

Yodha
OTT
Release
Date
Update:
Helmed
by
Sagar
Ambre
and
Pushkar
Ojha,
Yodha
is
counted
among
the
much-anticipated
Bollywood
action
spectacle
featuring
a
talented
cast
comprising
names
like
Sidharth
Malhotra,
Disha
Patani,
and
Raashii
Khanna
in
pivotal
roles.
Ever
since
the
trailer
dropped,
the
film
captivated
the
attention
of
fans
and
cinephiles
alike,
stirring
up
significant
excitement.
As
audiences
were
eagerly
anticipating
its
release,
the
film
finally
hit
the
theatres
today
(March
15).
YODHA
CAST
AND
STORYLINE
DETAILS
Yodha
is
said
to
be
a
gripping
tale
that
unfolds
as
a
plane
faces
a
harrowing
hijacking
scenario,
with
Sidharth
portraying
a
soldier
and
Disha
Patani
taking
on
the
role
of
a
courageous
cabin
crew
member.
Raashii
Khanna
is
playing
Sidharth's
love
interest,
portraying
a
government
official,
as
revealed
in
the
trailer.
The
film's
synopsis
states,
"Amidst
a
high-stakes
airplane
hijack,
a
soldier
leaps
into
action
to
aid
passengers
and
confront
terrorists.
However,
with
the
flight's
engine
compromised,
the
battle
for
survival
intensifies."
Backed
by
Dharma
Productions,
Yodha
boasts
a
budget
of
Rs
55
Crore.
In
addition
to
the
dynamic
lead
trio,
the
ensemble
cast
includes
Arun
Katyal,
Ankit
Raj,
and
Tanuj
Virwani,
each
playing
pivotal
roles
in
the
interesting
narrative.
YODHA
OTT
RELEASE
DATE,
PLATFORM:
WHEN
&
WHERE
TO
WATCH
AFTER
THEATRICAL
RUN?
Filled
with
action,
thrill,
patriotic
emotions,
and
gripping
suspense,
the
movie
ensures
to
enthrall
viewers,
keeping
them
at
the
edge
of
their
seats.
With
expectations
running
high
for
its
success
at
the
box
office,
let's
delve
into
its
release
on
OTT
platforms.
As
per
current
updates,
Yodha
is
slated
to
make
its
debut
on
a
leading
OTT
platform
approximately
two
months
subsequent
to
its
theatrical
release.
Rumors
suggest
that
Amazon
Prime
Video
will
be
the
streaming
partner
for
the
film's
digital
premiere.
Yes,
you
heard
it
correctly!
However,
an
official
announcement
confirming
the
platform
and
the
exact
digital
release
date
is
eagerly
anticipated.