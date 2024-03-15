Yodha OTT Release Date & Platform: When & Where To Watch Sidharth Malhotra’s Film After Theatrical Run?

Yodha OTT Release Date Update: Helmed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, Yodha is counted among the much-anticipated Bollywood action spectacle featuring a talented cast comprising names like Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani, and Raashii Khanna in pivotal roles. Ever since the trailer dropped, the film captivated the attention of fans and cinephiles alike, stirring up significant excitement. As audiences were eagerly anticipating its release, the film finally hit the theatres today (March 15).

YODHA CAST AND STORYLINE DETAILS

Yodha is said to be a gripping tale that unfolds as a plane faces a harrowing hijacking scenario, with Sidharth portraying a soldier and Disha Patani taking on the role of a courageous cabin crew member. Raashii Khanna is playing Sidharth's love interest, portraying a government official, as revealed in the trailer.

The film's synopsis states, "Amidst a high-stakes airplane hijack, a soldier leaps into action to aid passengers and confront terrorists. However, with the flight's engine compromised, the battle for survival intensifies."

Backed by Dharma Productions, Yodha boasts a budget of Rs 55 Crore. In addition to the dynamic lead trio, the ensemble cast includes Arun Katyal, Ankit Raj, and Tanuj Virwani, each playing pivotal roles in the interesting narrative.

YODHA OTT RELEASE DATE, PLATFORM: WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH AFTER THEATRICAL RUN?

Filled with action, thrill, patriotic emotions, and gripping suspense, the movie ensures to enthrall viewers, keeping them at the edge of their seats. With expectations running high for its success at the box office, let's delve into its release on OTT platforms.

As per current updates, Yodha is slated to make its debut on a leading OTT platform approximately two months subsequent to its theatrical release. Rumors suggest that Amazon Prime Video will be the streaming partner for the film's digital premiere. Yes, you heard it correctly! However, an official announcement confirming the platform and the exact digital release date is eagerly anticipated.

Keep watching this space for more updates!